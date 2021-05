The City of Houston is planning to turn a landfill into a solar farm. Once completed it will be the largest brownfield solar installation in the U.S. The Sunnyside Solar Project will be anchored by a 50-megawatt ballasted solar array that will generate enough energy to power up to 5,000 homes. It will also offset an estimated 120 million pounds of CO2 emissions yearly and bring in approximately $70 million of private investment into the community. It is an example of how cities can work with the community to address long-standing environmental justice concerns holistically, create green jobs and generate renewable energy in the process.