Reducing racial wealth inequality and preserving beacons of hope through employee ownership
This guest column was written by Sean Tamba-Matthew, shareholder at Stevens & Lee/SES ESOP Strategies. It was originally published in ImpactPHL Perspectives. In 2019, Darrick Hamilton and three other researchers and policy analysts authored a report entitled “Ten Solutions to Bridge the Racial Wealth Divide.” The report proposed various solutions to reduce the racial wealth gap, including guaranteed employment coupled with a significant increase in the minimum wage, baby bonds, Medicare for all, postal banking, and a Congressional committee on reparations.generocity.org