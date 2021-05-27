Cancel
Celebrities

School Of Rock Cast Pay Tribute To Late Co-Star Kevin Clark Following Tragic Passing

By Tara Walsh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Clark, who played drummer Freddie in School of Rock, sadly passed away this week at the age of 32. He was hit by a car while out riding his bicycle in Chicago on Wednesday. Kevin's former School of Rock co-stars have been paying tribute to him online. Jack Black...

Jack Black
Miranda Cosgrove
#School Of Rock Co Stars#School Of Rock Community#Drummer Freddie#Costume Designer Billy#Beautiful Soul#Chicago
Chicago, IL

'School Of Rock' Star Kevin Clark, Who Played Drummer Freddy Jones, Dies After Getting Hit By Car

Kevin Alexander Clark – who played the School of Rock kid drummer in the 2003 Jack Black-led musical comedy – has died after getting hit by a car. Police say Clark – a real-life musician, drummer, guitarist, and composer – was riding his bicycle around the Northwest Side of Chicago, Illinois, early Wednesday morning when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. Clark's sister, Nicole Ilise Clark, reportedly said he was riding his bike home at the time of the accident.
Chicago, IL

Kevin Clark (Freddy from ‘School of Rock’) dies at 32, Jack Black pays tribute

Sad news: Kevin Clark, who played kid drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the 2003 film School of Rock, was killed in a road accident early Wednesday morning in Chicago. He was 32. According to the Chicago Sun Times, Clark was struck and killed by a driver at around 1:20 AM while biking in the Avondale neighborhood. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, was issued citations by the police.
106.3 The Buzz

Nick Lachey Got Dave Grohl’s Permission to Sing ‘The Pretender’ on ‘The Masked Singer’

Foo Fighters' rocking 2007 single "The Pretender" recently got some extra recognition when the masked vocalist known as the Piglet on The Masked Singer rocked it out to a highly energized panel of judges on the FOX series. As it was later revealed, the Piglet was none other than pop star and 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, who says he reached out to Dave Grohl before the performance.
Meet Olivia Rodrigo: The Youngest Artist To Become UK Number One double

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo who is not only a singer, and songwriter but also an American actress. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Olivia Rodrigo had then signed with Interscope and Geffen Records in 2020 and released her first-ever debut single called Drivers License in January 2021, which reached number one in multiple countries, including the United States and even topped the UK charts in January and gained a lot of popularity within teenagers and young adults with the making of constant TikTok and Instagram reels.
16 Times Actors Pranked Their Co-Stars

Production of a film can be a pretty serious task. You need a hell lot of focus and commitment to deliver a master piece. However, what’s a workplace without fun. With a lot of time between their shots and some props and resources at their disposal, our favorite actors resolve to entertaining themselves by playing pranks on their costars.
Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR”

When I found out Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album SOUR on May 21, 2021, I knew that I had to get off of TikTok. Alas, I didn’t listen to my own advice, and the first thing I saw on my For You Page was a mashup of Rodrigo’s latest single “good 4 u” and a-ha’s “Take On Me”. It wasn’t a spoiler per se, since I already jammed out to “good 4 u” on its mid-May release date, but that was definitely a warning from the algorithm to not scroll further.
Emily Blunt Reveals The Story Of Her Cringy First Kiss

Emily Blunt recalls her “horrible” first kiss at her 13th birthday party. Blunt Explained That She Had Her First Kiss During A Game Of Spin The Bottle During Her 13th Birthday Bash. On her latest appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Blunt revealed that she had her first kiss during a...
10+ Rare Celeb Pics That Are Filled With Warmth And Nostalgia

“Every scene you will ever act begins in the middle, and it is up to you, the actor, to provide what comes before.” – Michael Shurtleff. No celebrity can manage without many photos from red carpet occasions and magazine covers, where they show up in the entirety of their greatness. Yet, every renowned star has another side of their life that remaining parts stowed away from paparazzi and fans. Rock artists, IT young ladies, and actors from well-known Television programs likewise keep photographs that warm up their souls in dusty photograph collections. We at Animated Times enjoyed glancing through superstars’ photograph chronicles. We felt like we’ve become somewhat nearer to the icons of millions of individuals. Today, in our aggregation, you’ll find photographs that caught vocalists, entertainers, directors, and other fruitful individuals that make them look actually like us. Isn’t that interesting? I mean great celebrities just looking like us ordinary people doing ordinary things. Why not even they are people like us except that their profession has made their big household names.
Watch OneRepublic Perform 'Run' on 'Ellen'

OneRepublic appeared on The Ellen Show to perform their recent single “Run” live in the studio. The song, which came out in March, is off the band’s upcoming fifth album Human. OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder discussed producing music for Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers during an...
10 Most Unforgettable Musician Cameos on TV Shows

A musician’s cameo turns more heads than an actor’s cameo does in a music video. There is no doubt that they are the Queens and Kings of the show business with the highest net value and the highest number of followers on social media. More than half of the world is strongly influenced by their choices and actions. So, that explains why TV shows would do anything to feature them on their episodes. It’s rather ironic that even though music stars’ acting career isn’t fruitful; their appearance in series shoots up the viewer ratings by 20 million. Find out the 10 most unforgettable cameos by musicians on TV shows.