And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. Galatians 6:9. This Scripture came to mind as I was reading the latest research from the Barna Group, which found that 29% of U.S. Protestant pastors were thinking about leaving their ministries within the past year. The pandemic has dealt a devastating blow to many churches as some have not reopened, and others are still navigating their way through Zoom and Facebook streaming services.