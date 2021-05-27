Louisiana House Education supports allowing college athletes to make money off endorsements
Louisiana’s student athletes are one step closer to having the opportunity to make money off endorsements and advertisements, defying the NCAA’s amateur-status rules. Sen. Patrick Connick’s (R-Marrero) SB 60, which would allow college athletes in Louisiana to receive “compensation for the use of the athlete’s name, image, or likeness” while maintaining their amateur status advanced without objection in the House Education Committee Thursday morning.lailluminator.com