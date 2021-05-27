newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Louisiana House Education supports allowing college athletes to make money off endorsements

By JC Canicosa
lailluminator.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana’s student athletes are one step closer to having the opportunity to make money off endorsements and advertisements, defying the NCAA’s amateur-status rules. Sen. Patrick Connick’s (R-Marrero) SB 60, which would allow college athletes in Louisiana to receive “compensation for the use of the athlete’s name, image, or likeness” while maintaining their amateur status advanced without objection in the House Education Committee Thursday morning.

lailluminator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Professional Athletes#College Students#School Boards#Louisiana House Education#Sb 60#Endorsements#Universities#University Boards#Money#Brief Louisiana#Athletic Substances#Advertising#Policies#Institutional Values#Sen Patrick Connick#Compensation#Tobacco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsEast Texas Review

New Law Allows Georgia College Athletes to Get Paid

Over the years, there have been debates on whether college students should get paid for playing sports. The issue is no longer a debate. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill recently that will allow student athletes in Georgia to make money off their images. The law, which takes effect in July, will protect student athletes from punishment.
College SportsPosted by
Forbes

June Promises Monumental Change In College Athletics

Higher Education is on the precipice of monumental change. The Supreme Court will rule on the case NCAA v Alston, which could open the doors for wide-ranging, systemic change in the ways college athletics may compensate the workers (aka student-athletes) competing in Division I athletics. This question of payment dogs...
Texas Stateaudacy.com

Texas lawmakers approve college athlete endorsements and sponsorships

Austin (1080 KRLD) - Texas lawmakers have approved letting college athletes earn money with endorsements and sponsorship deals that have been previously banned. The Senate vote sends the measure to Gov. Greg Abbott to consider signing into law. Several states have already approved measures allowing allow athletes to earn money...
College SportsBoston Herald

With no national standard, states scramble to allow college athlete endorsements

In just weeks, college athletes in five states are poised to profit from endorsements, sponsorships and autographs. As the July 1 state-picked start date approaches, lawmakers across the country are scrambling to pass similar legislation — known as name, image and likeness (NIL) laws — fearful that schools in rival states will gain a massive recruiting advantage by allowing athletes to market themselves.
College SportsThe News-Gazette

Illinois House passes bill to let college athletes profit from likeness

SPRINGFIELD — College athletes in Illinois would be able to independently profit from their image or likeness under a bill passed Saturday in the Illinois House. It’s the latest development in a decades-old debate regarding policies overseen by the NCAA, which is the governing body of most intercollegiate athletics. It still needs approval from the state Senate and the governor to become law.
Austin, TXklif.com

Texas College Athletes May Be Able To Endorse Products

Austin (AP) – Texas lawmakers have approved letting college athletes earn money with endorsements and sponsorship deals that have been previously banned. Friday’s Senate vote sends the measure to Gov. Greg Abbott to consider signing into law. Several states have already approved measures allowing allow athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness. The Texas version would take effect July 1. Congress is also considering federal measures, and the NCAA is considering whether to change its bylaws. The NCAA has warned that a patchwork of state laws would create confusion and competitive inequity.
CollegesHerald Times

Federal relief aid funds new state initiative, will pay students to get ready for college

Indiana's high school seniors may be preparing to graduate, but not all of them will finish school ready for the next step. Thousands of Hoosier high school seniors will graduate without hitting college- or career-ready benchmarks in English and math. But, thanks to an influx of federal relief aid aimed at helping schools offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning, they may have a chance to catchup this summer.
Congress & CourtsTrumann Democrat

Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate. Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act.
College SportsLong Beach Press-Telegram

Fast-track bill for college athletes to make money

The supposed penurious purity of amateur athletics has long been a fiction. And then there are players from rich families, who get all the monetary support they need. But for everyone else, have an agent buy you lunch or a fan purchase your sneakers, and you’re off the team, pal.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Bill To Be Introduced In Ohio That Would Allow College Athletes To Profit Off Name, Image, Likeness On July 1

Ohio has name, image and likeness legislation ready. Pressure on the NCAA to enact rules and regulations that would allow college athletes nationwide to profit off of their name, image and likeness by July 1 continues to ramp up. Gene Smith, Ohio State's athletic director, told Eleven Warriors last week that he believes it's "going to happen" by that date. But if the NCAA is unable to pass something in the next five weeks, the state of Ohio – along with several other states – will be prepared to go forth with its own rules.
College SportsKTVN.com

Ohio College Athletes Could Soon Earn Money Through Sponsorships

Legislation introduced Monday could allow college athletes in Ohio could earn money through endorsements and sponsorships deals based on their names, images and likenesses. The bill prevents universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance. Such compensation could involve anything from...