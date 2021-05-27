Louisiana House Education supports allowing college athletes to make money off endorsements

Ohio has name, image and likeness legislation ready. Pressure on the NCAA to enact rules and regulations that would allow college athletes nationwide to profit off of their name, image and likeness by July 1 continues to ramp up. Gene Smith, Ohio State's athletic director, told Eleven Warriors last week that he believes it's "going to happen" by that date. But if the NCAA is unable to pass something in the next five weeks, the state of Ohio – along with several other states – will be prepared to go forth with its own rules.