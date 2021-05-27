Cancel
Montana State

Airbnb Axes Montana Cabin Over Vaccine “Misinformation”

By Aaron Flint
 9 days ago
Did you hear about this story about a Montana Airbnb listing that ended up getting national attention? Someone in Western Montana listed a cabin that you could use as a vacation rental for about $150 a night. The catch? It was only available for non-vaccinated renters. The story got national...

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana.

Airbnb Removes Montana Listing Because Cabin Owner Won’t Let Vaccinated People Rent Property

Don’t worry. Montana Daily Gazette is offering to advertise their cabin rental for free. [Jenna Romaine] An Airbnb listing in the western Montana woods has been removed by Airbnb after the company says the owners violated listing policies. Offering its guests “a safe place to rest, relax, enjoy nature and the surrounding activities,” the listing had one stipulation: no vaccinated people allowed.
Airbnb Listing: Non-Vaccinated Guests Only…

An Airbnb cabin in western Montana is ready to welcome to you…as long as you are not vaccinated. Montana is a western U.S. state with some of the best natural beauty in the entire county. It is also one of the most “ruggedly independent” states, with a general skepticism toward government and those inside it.
Airbnb listing removed for promoting COVID-19 misinformation

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana vacation rental listing gained attention on social media because of its COVID-19 vaccination policy. But the hosts don’t require proof of vaccine -- it’s only available to people who are not vaccinated. Journalist Charlie Warzel posted a screenshot of the Airbnb ad, listing an entire...
Montana COVID Vaccine Update

Since the start of the month, state health care workers have administered about 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines. About 42% of the state’s eligible population is considered to be fully vaccinated amounting to nearly 386,000 people. County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites throughout the state and information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccines.gov. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a final required dose.
To combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, Colorado turned to a counter-terrorism expert

Earlier this month, a story began making its way around the internet: A 15-year-old boy in Colorado had reportedly died after receiving a coronavirus vaccine. It appeared in the Twitter feeds of prominent vaccine critics, where it generated thousands of likes and retweets. It showed up on Facebook, and in both Spanish and English on websites that traffic in coronavirus misinformation. It eventually made its way into a local television news story.
Montana adds 35 new COVID-19 cases, over 390,000 vaccinated

Montana has added 35 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, and over 390,000 residents are now considered to be fully vaccinated. Confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 732, down from 778 reported on May 30 by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. While the weekend saw...
UK hits vaccine milestone, warns of 'deadly' misinformation

LONDON (AP) — Three-quarters of Britain's adult population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the government said Wednesday, as it warned that “deadly” misinformation was undermining the global inoculation effort. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Montana Universities to incentives vaccines

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/27/21. The Montana University System will not require COVID-19 vaccines for students and faculty, the Montana Board of Regents announced at their May 26 meeting, but will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and offer incentives for those who do. Through a partnership with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, vaccines will be readily accessible on campuses and those who get them can get a $10 Town Pump gift card. They will be encouraging students throughout the summer to get vaccinated before returning to school this coming fall and will possibly use orientation as a vaccination site. Although the campus mask mandate has been rescinded for University of Montana and Montana State University, both campuses will recommend that unvaccinated people continue wearing them.
Experts express concerns over rising alcohol use in Montana

BUTTE, Mont. — You’ve long heard about alcohol problems throughout Montana. Now, as the pandemic slows, experts state we could see that issue worsen. According to Well Being Trust, a national foundation focused on advancing the health of our country, the United States lost over 156,000 lives in 2019 classified as deaths in despair.
How to defeat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with facts, science

Don’t lecture patients about their vaccine fears. Respond with reassurance and information. That’s what AMA leaders recommend to physicians who need to address patient concerns and public misinformation. Get the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates. Scientific integrity and transparency secures trust in COVID-19 vaccines. Stay informed on vaccine developments with the...
UK warns 'deadly' misinformation undermining global vaccination efforts

The U.K.’s health secretary warned on Wednesday that “deadly” misinformation on the coronavirus vaccine is undermining global immunization efforts. The Associated Press reported that Matt Hancock, at an international meeting led by Britain to encourage vaccine uptake, said “a worldwide pandemic of misinformation” is threatening the push. “The speed of...
MSU-Billings and Other Campuses Lift Mask Requirements

The mask restrictions at MSU-Billings and other campuses in the Montana University System are coming off. According to a press release from Montana State University-Billings on Monday afternoon:. Effective immediately, there is no longer a requirement to wear a face mask on MSUB campuses or property if you have been...
Vaccine misinformation travels many times faster than Covid – and it will continue to cost lives

Vaccine hesitancy is infectious; it spreads like a virus, rapidly and invisibly. It can transform realities by being passed on from household to household and community to community, hindering our recovery from Covid-19.We are witnessing growing evidence that, where available, Covid-19 vaccines are breaking the hold the virus has over our lives. Global equitable access to coronavirus vaccines is key to eliminating the threat of the virus – that’s why the UK is one of the largest country donors to the Covax Advance Market Commitment, helping to make vaccinations available to all.But for communities to emerge en masse into a...