newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TVLine Items: Mitchell Bites Into Vamp Role, Hulu Casts Mike Tyson and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost vet Elizabeth Mitchell is taking on a bloodthirsty new gig in the Netflix vampire hunter series First Kill. In the drama — based on a short story by author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — “it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family,” per the official synopsis. “She sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Star‘s Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

tvline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Chrissy Metz
Person
Nat Wolff
Person
Elizabeth Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Hunter#Tvline#Hbo#Drama#Tvline Items#American Soul#Disney#Mcdonald#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Hulu#Teenage Vampire Juliette#Star#Chilling Adventures#Author Victoria#Sabrina#Atlanta#Fairmont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
defpen

ABC News To Air Four-Hour Mike Tyson Documentary

There has certainly been a renewed interest in telling the story of legendary boxers as of late. Leading the way, Mahershala Ali announced that he would be playing the role of legendary heavyweight champion Jack Johnson in an HBO series. Then, Amazon announced it was working with Michael B. Jordan and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter to develop a limited series exploring the life of Muhammad Ali. Rounding out the slate of boxing content, Jamie Foxx revealed that he would play Mike Tyson in a new series. Now, ABC is looking to step into the boxing realm.
TV SeriesTom's Guide

Cobra Kai season 4 release date, trailer, cast, filming and latest news

Yes, sensei! Cobra Kai season 4 recently wrapped filming, putting it one step closer to its release date. Netflix already announced the show will premiere in late 2021. To celebrate the end of production, Cobra Kai cast members William Zabka and Ralph Macchio shared photos on social media. Cobra Kai...
TV Seriessouthernillinoisnow.com

Watch first trailer for ABC’s Mike Tyson doc; ‘House of Payne’ & ‘Assisted Living’ get early renewal, & more

ABC has unveiled a teaser for the upcoming Mike Tyson docu-series, Mike Tyson: The Knockout. The two-part primetime event will explore Tyson’s life, including his boxing career, his tumultuous personal life, his multiple controversies and his comeback. It’ll also feature ABC News archival footage, and previously unaired interviews with Tyson himself. Tyson, who was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, was the youngest boxer, at age 20, to hold the title.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Lucifer: Season Five Viewer Votes

Is Hell better than L.A. in the fifth season of the Lucifer TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lucifer is cancelled or renewed for season six. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fifth season episodes of Lucifer here.
TV & VideosTVLine

TVLine Items: Outlander Vet to GoT Prequel, Fallon Renewed and More

Outlander‘s Graham McTavish is entering the House of the Dragon: The actor tells UK fashion magazine Stylist that he will be part of HBO’s forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m really having a lot of fun,” McTavish told the magazine about the role. “We’ve just...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Jack Reacher Casting, Wheel of Time Renewed and More

Amazon Prime’s upcoming Jack Reacher series has tapped Rizzoli & Isles vet Bruce McGill for a political position: The actor will play the series-regular role of Mayor Teale, “who comes from a long line of Southern gentlemen who have run Margrave for decades,” our sister site Deadline reports. Alan Ritchson...
TV & Videosfanboynation.com

Aimee Garcia Talks About her Role as Jodie on Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K

Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, The George Lopez Show, Off the Map) talks about her role as Jodie on Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K premiering today!. Author, producer, actress, wrestling fan and all around amazing person Aimee Garcia, takes on the role of super villainess, Jodie the housewife turn greater evil genius than her husband M.O.D.O.K. in the new Hulu animated series of the same name, produced by the people who brought you Robot Chicken.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Resident Evil Premiere, Too Hot to Handle Return and More

The Resident Evil franchise will continue to celebrate its 25th anniversary with the premiere of Netflix’s CG anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness on Thursday, July 8. The streamer has also released a trailer for the upcoming show, which features the characters of Leon and Claire, among others. “In the...
EntertainmentPosted by
WRAL News

New this week: 'Friends' again, Mike Tyson doc & 'Cruella'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available to rent on Disney+ starting Friday. This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live action pic with Glenn Close for that matter). Instead this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Nine Perfect Strangers: Kelley/Kidman Series Hits Hulu This August

During last month's broadcast of the Academy Awards, viewers were treated to their first teaser look at Hulu's upcoming highly-anticipated limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. Now a little less than a month later, they're learning when they can check out the series for themselves. Co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss, and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers will hit the streamer on August 18. Based on author Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies) recent novel, the series stems from Kelley, Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, star Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Hulu Finds Its Mike Tyson for ‘Iron Mike’ Series

“Moonlight” breakout star Trevante Rhodes will play Mike Tyson in Hulu’s upcoming series about the boxing legend. The series, titled “Iron Mike,” hails from the team behind the Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya,” including writer Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie, the streamer announced Thursday. “Mixed-ish” showrunner Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.
TV & VideosRepublic

MIKE TYSON RECALLED ON ABC

TV season’s over! Almost. Oddly enough, this can be the most interesting time of the year on network TV. Freed from the ratings game for a moment, networks can actually air something risky, challenging, interesting and even smart. On ABC, the window cracks open wide enough to air “Mike Tyson:...
Celebrities1057kokz.com

Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in ‘Iron Mike’; Regina Hall in ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’; & more

Trevante Rhodes has been cast as Mike Tyson in the forthcoming Hulu series Iron Mike, Variety has learned. Rhodes will also serve as an executive producer on the eight-episode series, which is said to “explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career” of the former heavyweight champion. Tyson, however, will not be involved in upcoming project. Instead, he’ll be executive producing a limited series based on his life with Jamie Foxx attached to star. Iron Mike begins production later this year.
TV Seriesfoxla.com

Dania Ramirez Dishes on Her New Role in Binge-worthy Netflix Series

Actress Dania Ramirez joins Amanda Salas on Good Day LA to talk about her latest project, a fantasy series based on the DC Comic book "Sweet Tooth." The new series is a story of hope set against an apocalyptic future where "hybrid" children -- half-human and half-animal struggle to survive. Ramirez, best known as the first Latina Cinderella on ABC's "Once Upon a Time," and for star turns on "Heroes," and "Devious Maids," plays Aimee Eden, a woman who finds her true purpose helping hybrids.