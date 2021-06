Businesses, including local banks, are eager for customers to start using coins as part of their transactions. This has led many to believe there is a shortage of coins. However, according to the Federal Reserve, there is currently an adequate overall amount of coins in the economy. But business and bank closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins. More people were shopping online. Lots of businesses closed their lobbys. A lot of concern was associated with handling coins and transmitting the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 so using coins was discouraged. This slowed pace of circulation reduced available inventories in some areas of the country during 2020.