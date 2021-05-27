newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

2nd consecutive day of severe weather expected with tornado watches already in place

By April McAbee
Posted by 
Freight Broker Live
Freight Broker Live
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Severe storms in parts of the Plains and Midwest could produce destructive wind gusts, large hail, a few tornadoes, and flash flooding on Thursday. A tornado watch has been issued until 7:00 pm for much of Oklahoma. Today’s forecast comes after widespread severe weather hit the Plains and Northeast on...

www.ptnewsnetwork.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Freight Broker Live

Freight Broker Live

1K+
Followers
738
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Freight Broker Live is the leading source for freight and logistics news!

 http://www.freightbrokerlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather#Severe Storms#Texas Storms#Noaa#Severe Thunderstorms#Widespread Severe Weather#Storm#Flash Flooding#Destructive Wind Gusts#Damaging Winds#Northern Oklahoma#Southwest Kansas#Central Oklahoma#Northern Texas#Watches#Western North Texas#Spc#Northern Arkansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...NORTHERN HUTCHINSON...HANSFORD...EASTERN SHERMAN...NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN OCHILTREE AND NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 907 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Hardesty to 7 miles south of Gruver to 5 miles southwest of Morse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Spearman, Gruver, Hardesty, Morse, Farnsworth, Waka and Pringle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Severe storms, flooding downpours won't relent in south-central US

A persistent pattern of storminess has pelted parts of the south-central United States during the month of May. AccuWeather forecasters say the stream of storms will continue in parts of the region this week. Earlier in May, the relentless deluge focused a bit farther east, with parts of southern and...
EnvironmentKFDA

FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!

Widespread severe weather tonight with the threat of large hail, flooding rains, strong winds and possibly an isolated tornado. A slow moving storm system is located to our west giving us the energy for the storms and as a result there is a Tornado Watch in effect until midnight and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for eastern New Mexico until 6 PM MDT.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Another heavy rainfall event heading towards Oklahoma!

Here’s the latest coming into the Storm Center…Still looks like a good solid heavy rainfall event Monday into Tuesday for much of Oklahoma and especially central OK. Rainfall totals on average 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Watch for flash flooding next couple of days starting late tonight and shifting from west to east slowly across the state. Grounds are already saturated in many areas due to recent rainfall. Any prolonged heavy rain will likely cause flooding in flood prone areas! Please stay connected to the latest weather conditions next couple of days. Turn Around Don’t Drown!!