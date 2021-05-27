2nd consecutive day of severe weather expected with tornado watches already in place

Effective: 2021-05-30 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...NORTHERN HUTCHINSON...HANSFORD...EASTERN SHERMAN...NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN OCHILTREE AND NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 907 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Hardesty to 7 miles south of Gruver to 5 miles southwest of Morse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Spearman, Gruver, Hardesty, Morse, Farnsworth, Waka and Pringle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH