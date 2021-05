Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. These days a lot of youngsters want to make a career in the challenging field of journalism seeking to earn a professional degree and venturing out into the field to see and explore the possibilities of building a career in the field. The role of journalism in a country, particularly in a democracy, is of utmost importance and one has understand the nuances of it before making a choice of this sort. Role of media is a pertinent topic of discussion nowadays and before we look at careers in journalism, let us understand some of the key aspects that are closely linked to the topic.