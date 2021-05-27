newsbreak-logo
Budget concerns stand in way of higher ed's tech adoption, survey finds

By Emily Bamforth
edscoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBudget concerns are the most-cited roadblock in the way of universities adopting new technologies, a survey of more than 600 higher education leaders found. A Chronicle of Higher Education survey questioned 665 higher education leaders in March about technology decisions they made during the pandemic. While respondents said they were most interested in exploring open educational resources, predictive analytics, AI and chatbots, about 75% said they believed budget concerns were a top challenge in using new technologies.

