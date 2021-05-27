Budget concerns stand in way of higher ed's tech adoption, survey finds

As the academic year closes, and campuses across the country move through some version of historically colorful and festive commencement ceremonies, colleges and universities have already started their planning for the fall semester. This comes amidst recent (and surprising to some) announcements from the CDC and other officials (including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who no doubt will be offered countless honorary doctorates in the years ahead), and equally rapid responses by governors. Universities had settled into a pattern of slowly revealing their requirements for students to be vaccinated, masks to be worn, and how close to “fully open” they expected to be in the fall. Each week the list of schools requiring students to be vaccinated seems to grow. The usual political, geographic, and urban/rural divides apply, of course. But it seems clear that more and more schools will be requiring students to be vaccinated before arriving on campus is just a few short months.