A Large Scale Clinical Trial To Detect Ovarian Cancer Fails To Save Lives Of People After Two Decades

By Kathleen Kinder
market.us
 8 days ago

After 20 years of work, a major clinical trial that has been designed to detect ovarian cancer in people has failed to draw any significant conclusion. Ovarian cancer is considered one of the most deadly and elusive types of cancer. Initially, the trial has elicited some promising results, as experts have been able to detect cases of ovarian cancers among participants with the help of annual blood tests. However, experts have said that routine testing for cancer is now a remote prospect. They have claimed that ovarian cancer is quite hard to detect as the symptoms of this type of cancer are generally mistaken for less severe health issues. These symptoms include a feeling of bloating, swollen or painful stomach, lack of appetite, and need to urinate more frequently than usual. The lead author of the clinical trial, Usha Menon has said that some women who are dealing with ovarian cancer are detected with the disease so late that they are too ill to put on any treatment.

media.market.us
