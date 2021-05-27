Cancel
After School Hours are Changing

barrow.k12.ga.us
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter School hours are changing to 2 pm - 6 pm. If a student cannot be picked up by 6 pm, then alternative arrangements need to be made for your student. Sign-Ups for After School for 2021-2022 school year will happen at Open House, July 30th, 2021.

www.barrow.k12.ga.us
