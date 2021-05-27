After School Hours are Changing

PUTNAM COUNTY – The Putnam County School System is announcing new administrative faculty assignments for the 2021-2022 school year. “As we prepare for the next school year, staff moving positions or taking on new roles is common,” said Corby King, director of schools for Putnam County. “Typically, we would see these moves happen in the summer, but with the federal requirements of the ESSER funds coming to our district, we need to move forward now to best utilize and track these funds. Changes in leadership assignments often create a domino effect within the district. It is critical that we have the right people in place to lead our schools and programs. Our district is fortunate to have outstanding teachers and administrators that have huge hearts for students. These moves reinforce our focus on student-learning and achievement.”