Wildlife

New study sounds the alarm for the world’s seabirds

birdwatchingdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany seabirds in the Northern Hemisphere are struggling to breed — and in the Southern Hemisphere, they may not be far behind. These are the conclusions of a study, published today in Science, analyzing more than 50 years of breeding records for 67 seabird species worldwide. The international team of...

www.birdwatchingdaily.com
California State
