There's been a lot of good news in Chicago as of late, especially when it comes to the city's reopening initiative, which bumped up capacity at restaurants and bars, welcomed fans back to Bulls and Blackhawks games and confirmed the return of large-scale festivals return to Chicago's streets. To add to the excitement, we're thrilled to announce that Time Out Market Chicago is reopening soon in Fulton Market. We're excited to welcome you back after more than a year in lockdown spent perfecting sourdough baking and TikTok recipes. And yes, we'll make sure the bar is fully stocked to celebrate the occasion.