POTUS

Trump grand jury proceeding will elicit extreme views from both sides (Editorial)

By The Republican Editorials
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Just imagine if former President Donald Trump hadn’t been banned from Twitter. After Tuesday’s news that a special grand jury had been empaneled to hear evidence and consider charges in relation to possible criminal activities related to several Trump-owned properties, he’d have lit things up -- morning, noon and night, day after day. But since he’s no longer on Twitter, his minions and supporters will need to tweet in his stead.

