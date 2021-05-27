Cancel
A Gene Therapy With AIDS Virus Grants Effective Immune Systems To Babies With Bubble Baby Disease

By Kathleen Kinder
 8 days ago

Experts have used an unusual gene therapy with the AIDS virus to provide functional immune systems to infants who have been born with bubble baby disease. Around 48 babies have been treated with this gene therapy so far, who have been born with ineffective immune systems. Health experts have confirmed that around 48 out of 50 children who have been treated with the new treatment in an experimental study have successfully developed germ-fighting abilities. The lead author of the study, Dr. Donald Kohn from UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital has said that with a single treatment, he has been able to treat most children who have been dealing with this fatal disease. He has said that now these children can freely go to schools; play outside without the worry of any infection that can turn dangerous for them.

