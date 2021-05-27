newsbreak-logo
Oakley, CA

Oakley Police Arrest Two Suspects and Recover $10k in Stolen Merchandise in Recent Burglary

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakley Police Department announced Thursday that officers have recovered stolen merchandise and arrested two Pittsburg residents in connection with a May 19 burglary. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Main Street regarding a burglary. Officers discovered that a forced entry into the business; disarming the alarm and stealing more than $42,000 in merchandise.

eastcountytoday.net
