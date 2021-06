Mercy College announced today that it has appointed Peter West, Ph.D., as the Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. The interim appointment follows the recent announcement that Provost José Herrera has been named Provost and Executive Vice President at the University of Northern Iowa and will leave Mercy this summer. West currently serves as Mercy’s Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and will assume his new role on July 1. During this transition period, Andrés Matías-Ortiz will serve as Interim Dean and Narasim Banavara will serve as Interim Associate Dean for the School of Liberal Arts.