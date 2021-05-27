newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Judge sets trial date for lawsuit over Missouri Medicaid expansion

Rolla Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday morning, Circuit Judge Jon Beetem met in a conference call with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office and attorneys for the three people suing for coverage. In an online notation with the case, Beetem ordered a “hearing on Stipulated Facts.”. That means that there is no dispute about what...

www.therolladailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Eric Schmitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#Medicaid Coverage#State Attorneys#Court Hearing#State Attorney General#Missouri Medicaid#Circuit#The U S Supreme Court#The American Rescue Plan#Missouri Independent#States Newsroom#Healthnet#General Assembly#Judge Beetem#Pending Litigation#Penalty Provisions#Constitutional Provisions#Lawmakers#Federal Support#State General Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

‘In limbo again’: jobless Missourians could see benefits clawed back after lawmakers failed to act

The Missouri General Assembly was expected to take care of people like Amy Minich. The forklift operator at Ford Motor Co.’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo was forced to stay home for months during the pandemic. Then in December, after Minich was back on the job, she got a gut punch of a letter from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations: she owed nearly $8,000. She was one of roughly 46,000 Missourians told that they’d mistakenly been “overpaid” in unemployment benefits.
Missouri Statehoustonherald.com

Three women file lawsuit against Missouri to implement voter-approved Medicaid

(The Center Square) – Three women filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state of Missouri for being excluded from an expanded Medicaid program approved by voters last August, but not being implemented due to funding limitations by legislators. The lawsuit was filed in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court in Cole County and will be heard by Judge Jon Beetem.
Health ServicesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: With no Medicaid expansion, patients will fill up ERs

Regarding “Missouri governor scuttles Medicaid expansion after lawmakers provide no money” (May 13): Missourians deserve thanks for voting for Medicaid expansion, even though the Legislature and Gov. Mike Parson failed to honor their citizens’ wishes. What I see happening in the future is that poor, disabled and older people will...
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Centene CEO vents over failed Medicaid expansion; fast-food workers call for higher wages

The fallout from the decision by Missouri’s governor and state lawmakers to reject Medicaid expansion has reached the state’s largest public company. Michael Neidorff, the chief executive of Clayton-based managed care provider Centene, voiced his frustration with the decision, citing the fact that Centene is the largest provider of Medicaid in the country. “I have to ask myself ‘Why am I in this state?'” Neidorff said in an interview published Wednesday. It’s the second time in less than a year that Neidorff has raised issue with his company’s home, after he aired concerns about crime in the St. Louis area late last year. Neidorff is not alone in making headlines for expressing discontent. Fast-food workers held demonstrations on Wednesday calling for higher wages as part of the Fight for $15. Workers at McDonald’s restaurants across the country, including locations in St. Louis and Kansas City, formed picket lines as they shared personal accounts of their struggles to survive while earning the current minimum wage. Plus, following the end of Missouri’s legislative session last week, there’s fresh concern that some 46,000 Missourians who received erroneous unemployment payments during the pandemic could be asked to pay the benefits back. Lawmakers proposed a plan to forgive the mistaken payments, but it was not passed during the session. Now, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is again considering requiring the funds to be collected.
Missouri Statekbia.org

Missouri Lawmakers Back Lawsuits Over Police Budget Cuts

Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation taking aim at the defund-the-police movement. A bill given final approval Friday would allow people to sue local governments that cut police budgets by more than 12% compared to other departments over a five-year period. The bill also includes other protections for police, including a ban on probation or parole for people convicted of dangerous crimes against law officers, firefighters or emergency service providers. Another part of the bill would make it a misdemeanor crime to vandalize a public monument.
Healthkq2.com

Governor drops Medicaid expansion

Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment during the August 4, 2020 election, expanding MO HealthNet eligibility to individuals between 100 and 138 percent of the federal poverty level. However, the Missouri Constitution prohibits ballot initiatives from appropriating funds without creating a revenue source.
ElectionsMSNBC

Red-state Republicans to ignore voters, reject Medicaid expansion

By any fair measure, Republicans in Missouri had reason to be delighted with the 2020 election cycle. As we've discussed, Donald Trump won the state by 15 points; Gov. Mike Parson (R) cruised to a similarly lopsided victory; GOP representatives won six of the state's eight congressional seats; and Republicans continued to dominate in both chambers of the state legislature.
HealthPosted by
Missouri Independent

Abortion fight continues on Missouri Medicaid provider taxes

An attempt to renew a law essential to financing Missouri’s Medicaid program drew fire late Monday from a state Senator who wants to bar Planned Parenthood from participating in the program and an anti-abortion group seeking to block access to contraceptives. A renewal of the taxes that provide more than $2 billion annually for Medicaid […] The post Abortion fight continues on Missouri Medicaid provider taxes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Medicaid expansion fight resurfaces in states

WASHINGTON — New federal incentives to expand Medicaid coverage do not appear to be enough to convince 12 holdout states to broaden eligibility, leaving lawmakers and advocates weighing their next steps. Under the 2010 health care law, states can expand eligibility for their Medicaid programs for individuals who do not...
Greene County, OHFairborn Daily Herald

Hearing date set for probate judge

XENIA — A hearing date has been set for the Greene County Common Pleas Court judge accused of misconduct in his court room. Probate Court Judge Thomas O’Diam will have a formal hearing in front of a three-member panel of the Board of Professional Conduct at 10 a.m. June 29 via video conference. The hearing is in response to a complaint made against O’Diam filed March 29.
Public Safetyvalleynewslive.com

Trial date set for South Dakota Attorney General

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A trial date is set for the South Dakota attorney general, who hit and killed a man along a Hyde County highway. Jason Ravnsborg will go on trial August 26 on three misdemeanor charges, including careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device and driving outside of his lane.
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri Governor says federal unemployment programs have given public incentive to stay out of the workforce

Saying that there’s a labor shortage across Missouri, Governor Mike Parson (R) has issued a directive to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Missouri’s House Democratic Leader is blasting the decision. Governor Parson made the announcement during a Tuesday afternoon briefing...
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri House Minority Leader Says More Than 25 Bills Filed by House Democrats Received Final Approval This Year

Missouri State Capitol. Photo by Office of Administration, Commissioner's Office. While her caucus is outnumbered 113-49 by Republicans in Jefferson City, Missouri’s House Minority Leader says Democrats played key roles in passing major legislation this year. Springfield’s Crystal Quade says Democrats provided crucial votes to approve prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation, and that her members were critical on transportation as well: