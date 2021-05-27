Judge sets trial date for lawsuit over Missouri Medicaid expansion

The fallout from the decision by Missouri’s governor and state lawmakers to reject Medicaid expansion has reached the state’s largest public company. Michael Neidorff, the chief executive of Clayton-based managed care provider Centene, voiced his frustration with the decision, citing the fact that Centene is the largest provider of Medicaid in the country. “I have to ask myself ‘Why am I in this state?'” Neidorff said in an interview published Wednesday. It’s the second time in less than a year that Neidorff has raised issue with his company’s home, after he aired concerns about crime in the St. Louis area late last year. Neidorff is not alone in making headlines for expressing discontent. Fast-food workers held demonstrations on Wednesday calling for higher wages as part of the Fight for $15. Workers at McDonald’s restaurants across the country, including locations in St. Louis and Kansas City, formed picket lines as they shared personal accounts of their struggles to survive while earning the current minimum wage. Plus, following the end of Missouri’s legislative session last week, there’s fresh concern that some 46,000 Missourians who received erroneous unemployment payments during the pandemic could be asked to pay the benefits back. Lawmakers proposed a plan to forgive the mistaken payments, but it was not passed during the session. Now, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is again considering requiring the funds to be collected.