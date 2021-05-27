newsbreak-logo
Panola County, TX

Panola College announces President's and Dean's Lists

By from staff Reports
panolawatchman.com
 3 days ago

Panola College is proud to announce the students named to the President's and Dean's Lists for the Spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the President's List, students must complete the semester with a GPA between 3.8 and 4.0 with a minimum of 12 semester credit hours. Only courses applying toward an associate's degree or certificate are included in the computation.

