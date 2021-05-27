Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont Senior’s Washenitz Named Gatorade West Virginia Girls Player of the Year

WDTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior junior guard Marley Washenitz has been named the Gatorade West Virginia Girls Player of the Year. She becomes the first girls player from Fairmont Senior to ever win the award. The WVU commit averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists and seven steals per game this season. Her performance helped lead the Polar Bears to an 18-1 overall record, the Class AAA State Championship game and a runner-up finish.

www.wdtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
Fairmont, WV
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gatorade#W Va#Wvu#Aaa All State First Team#Fairmont Senior#Game#W Va#Polar Bears#Lead#Commit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportswvsportsnow.com

West Virginia ‘Really High’ for 2022 3-Star DE Tomiwa Durojaiye

The terms “late bloomer” and “diamond in the rough” are used a lot in sports and those phrases definitely apply to 2022 3-star defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye. First off, the native of Middletown, Delaware didn’t really start playing football until the last two seasons. After a breakout junior season in which he collected 45 tackles, including 19.5 for loss and racked up 8.5 sacks, Durojaiye’s recruitment was impacted by the recruiting dead period, as he was still very much an unknown in the eyes of Power Five programs.
Baseballwoay.com

WV State baseball wins twice Sunday, takes MEC title

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Needing two wins to claim the MEC Baseball Tournament championship, West Virginia State did just that against Concord, winning both games 9-3 at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The Mountain Lions, who entered the day needing only one win for the title, jumped out to a 3-1...
Wheeling, WVWeirton Daily Times

West Virginia sweeps OVAC basketball contests

WHEELING — It took a few months longer than originally anticipated, but the senior basketball standouts of the Ohio Valley had one more chance to shine in their high school uniforms. The 43rd annual OVAC Samuel A. Mumley All-Star Basketball Classics resulted in a West Virginia sweep Sunday afternoon at...
Ohio StateTimes-Leader

West Virginia outscores Ohio All-Stars in sweep

WHEELING — It took a few months longer than originally anticipated, but the senior basketball standouts of the Ohio Valley had one more chance to shine in their high school uniforms. The 43rd annual OVAC Samuel A. Mumley All-Star Basketball Classics resulted in a West Virginia sweep Sunday afternoon at...
Fairmont, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Whitacre helps Frankfort edge Fairmont Senior 4-3

FAIRMONT - Frankfort responded to dropping two straight games to Hampshire and Musselman by traveling to Marion County and getting a huge road win over Fairmont Senior. With Brady Whitacre going the distance on the mound, the Falcons battled to a 4-3 victory. The sweetness of Saturday’s victory over the...
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

Local golf: 3 share lead at WV Senior Open

HUNTINGTON — Defending champion Pat Carter, Harold Payne and Craig Heinaman are tied for the lead after the first round of the West Virginia Senior Open played Sunday at Guyan and Country Club. Each shot even-par 71 on the course that tested the players on how they handled the greens.
Fairmont, WVCumberland Times-News

Frankfort bounces back against Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Logan Kinser drove in the go-ahead run, and Brady Whitacre tossed a complete game to lead Frankfort to a 4-3 win over Fairmont Senior on the road Saturday. Tied at 3-all in the top of the fifth, Kinser cracked a double to center field to score Jansen Moreland and give the Falcons a one-run advantage.
CollegesMetro News

Finalists announced for W.Va. Scholar 2021

Applicants for the West Virginia Scholar program have been narrowed down to 15. John Waltz, Vice-President for Enrollment Management at West Virginia Wesleyan College announced the finalists on Monday’s edition of MetroNews Talkline. “From our applicants, the average GPA was a 3.9 and the average GPA of our finalists was...
Fairmont, WVTimes West Virginian

3 Falcons earn All-MEC recognition

BRIDGEPORT — Three members of the Fairmont State baseball team earned All-Mountain East Conference honors for the 2021 season on Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release. Tyler Haskins was a second-team All-MEC selection at utility, while outfielder Justin Brown and starting pitcher Michael Rotenberry were each named MEC honorable...
Fairmont, WVPosted by
Times West Virginian

Horseshoe veteran tries to get youth involved

FAIRMONT — Charles Bunner and Fairmont have a storied history with playing horseshoes. In East Marion Park, down the hill from the baseball field, is a fenced-in plot that is home to 12 concrete courts with a rod at either end. This is where the Fairmont chapter of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association meets.
Fairmont, WVWDTV

Buckhannon-Upshur holds off Fairmont Senior, 5-4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur struck for 4 runs in the fourth inning and held off a feisty Fairmont Senior comeback to down the Polar Bears, 5-4. Jay Burnside went 5.2 innings for the Bucos giving up 8 hits with 3 runs and 3 strikeouts. Gavin Blair, Kyle Brubaker and...
Fairmont, WVWVNews

B-U holds off Fairmont Senior 5-4

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Bucs used a four-run fourth inning and a quality start from Jay Burnside to earn a 5-4 win on the road against the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears on Thursday at Mary Lou Retton Park. The visitors from B-U had six hits over seven...