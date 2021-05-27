Fairmont Senior’s Washenitz Named Gatorade West Virginia Girls Player of the Year

The terms “late bloomer” and “diamond in the rough” are used a lot in sports and those phrases definitely apply to 2022 3-star defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye. First off, the native of Middletown, Delaware didn’t really start playing football until the last two seasons. After a breakout junior season in which he collected 45 tackles, including 19.5 for loss and racked up 8.5 sacks, Durojaiye’s recruitment was impacted by the recruiting dead period, as he was still very much an unknown in the eyes of Power Five programs.