Motorsports

INSIGHT: How eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series drivers discovered one car was broken

By Ryan Kish
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust minutes before the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race from Charlotte, driver’s suspicions were confirmed. One of the cars, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that was being used by nearly a third of the field, was broken. The aerodynamic model on the car was not functioning as intended and the car was hamstrung in traffic. The Toyota Camry and the Ford Mustang had no such handling problems and thus had an advantage on the Camaro.

