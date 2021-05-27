Reimagine California rolls by topping rice cakes with crab and avocado

Editor's note: Missy Currin, owner of Fit4Mom Midtown Raleigh, shares this recipe. Memorial Day is just around the corner. This day is about honoring the uniformed men and women that have sacrificed for our country. Take a moment to remember our brave soldiers. Beautiful weather and a three-day weekend often also mean it’s time to dust off the grill and cook up some steaks, chicken and corn. For something a little different this year, I wanted to share a recipe I’m especially excited about from the FIT4MOM Body Well Nutrition Guide & Recipe Book. It’s gluten and dairy free and so delish!