WWE NXT UK Results for 5/27/21 Sha Samuels vs Nathan Frazer, Seven vs Gradwell

On the latest episode of WWE NXT UK, fans had some riveting WWE programming complete with shakeups reverberating through the NXT UK ranks. With a growing plethora of NXT UK stars residing within the WWE brand - all are vying for coveted championship gold and recognition. Few opportunities that are far between with which to gain the advantage over the rest of the competition leads to heightened motivations that separate the one percent from the rest. The drive to be better and do better to achieve better all in the pursuit of the same dream. After a lengthy absence as the Pro Wrestling landscape transformed itself to survive the pandemic and this 'new norm,' the NXT UK competition has understandably heated up to a boiling point and is providing the perfect atmosphere for its stars to attain new previously unobtained levels of greatness on ascent to their fullest potentials as the undeniable future of the WWE.