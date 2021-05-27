WWE NXT UK Results for 5/27/21 Sha Samuels vs Nathan Frazer, Seven vs Gradwell
Good afternoon Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for today's edition of WWE NXT UK!. Nathan uses his speed to stay one step ahead of Sha before he's distracted by Noam at ringside and Sha launches Nathan off of the top and across the ring. Sha kicks Nathan in the spine before hitting several elbow drops for two before dropping Nathan with a back elbow and hitting a scoop slam for two. Sha lays Nathan out before hitting a back drop and Nathan comes back with right hands before dropping Sha and chopping him in the corner. Nathan hits a Black Hole Slam before he's distracted by Noam once again and Sha fakes an injury before Nathan lays Noam out. Noam gets into the ring before he's ejected and Nathan nearly loses off of the distraction for a near fall before hitting a tope.