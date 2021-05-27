Cancel
Movies

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Confirms the Film’s an E-Ticket Ride

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s just released a brand new trailer for the action-adventure film, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The nearly two-minute trailer finds Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton requesting Johnson’s Frank help on her quest to find a tree with healing powers. Why does it feel as though Disney’s been...

www.showbizjunkies.com
Related
MoviesOrlando Sentinel

‘Jungle Cruise’ movie released in theaters, on Disney+ on same day

“Jungle Cruise,” a movie based on a ride at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, will be seen in theaters and be available through Disney+ on the same day, July 30. The release information was shared by actor Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the film, via a video on his social-media platforms Thursday.
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' releasing in July

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The much-awaited big-budget family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is coming to theatres and on Disney Plus on July 30 this year. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are sure to take you on a wild jungle ride with film 'Jungle Cruise' in July.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Movie ‘Jungle Cruise’ Hitting Theaters & Disney+ Premier This Summer

This just in, Disney’s Jungle Cruise will debut in theaters and Disney+ Premier on July 30. Dwayne Johnson revealed the news about his upcoming summer movie with Emily Blunt based on the popular Disney theme park attraction. Disney+ Premier means that the movie will be available for in-home purchase to Disney+ subscribers for $29.99 in those territories which have the streaming service.
MoviesTalking With Tami

New Movie: Jungle Cruise Starring Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt

Dwayne Johnson, star and producer of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” took to social media yesterday to break the exciting news that “Jungle Cruise” will release day and date in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jungle Cruise’ latest Disney summer tentpole to get hybrid release

Reflecting ongoing uncertainty over when cinema-going worldwide will return to full force, Disney has set another hybrid release for one of its tentpoles and will launch Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson announced the news on social...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Offers New Jungle Cruise Clips While Responding To The Movie’s Release On Disney+

The amount of upcoming movies Dwayne Johnson has on his schedule is ridiculous. He is finally entering the DC Universe with Black Adam, which promises to be different than other superhero films, and he is always linked to the Fast and Furious franchise. Before those two projects though, The Rock’s Jungle Cruise is finally coming out this year, and Disney is preparing for a big hit, even giving the Disneyland ride a big makeover in anticipation of the new movie. Now, Johnson has offered new Jungle Cruise clips while responding to the movie’s release on Disney+.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Jungle Cruise trailer has major Pirates of the Caribbean vibes

The latest trailer for Jungle Cruise is here, and it's giving us major Pirates of the Caribbean vibes – think boats, baddies, and swashbuckling a-plenty. Emily Blunt plays researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, who's traveled from England to the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers that could change the future of medicine forever. She enlists the help of Frank, played by Dwayne Johnson, a skipper with a ramshackle boat and plenty of wisecracks. Inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, things predictably don't go to plan – a number of dangers and supernatural forces lurk within the rainforest.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Jungle Cruise Trailer: Finally, The Rock Has Come Back to Summer Movies

Close your eyes and conjure up a summer popcorn flick, and odds are it looks a lot like Jungle Cruise. Disney’s upcoming summer movie stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a swashbuckling adventure with elements of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Romancing the Stone, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Moviesava360.com

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2 (2021) Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Disney Releases New Trailer and Poster For ‘The Jungle Cruise’

Disney had just released a new trailer and a new poster for the upcoming film ‘The Jungle Cruise.’. To me it feels like a combination of “The Mummy,” “Jumanji,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” That isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There is also a new poster. This trailer does seem...
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Jungle Cruise’: Did Disney Leak Trader Sam’s New Look?

This morning, Good Morning America gave Disney fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise film, and now the full trailer — bursting with thrills, laughs, and surprises — is available everywhere, along with a brand-new poster. But with the poster release, Disney may have leaked Trader Sam’s new look as seen in a side character on the poster. You’re sure to be as surprised as we were and filled with wonder about how the movie might play out.
MoviesNewsTimes

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Take Action-Packed River Adventure in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer

Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, a swashbuckling action-adventure film based on the company’s theme park ride of the same name. Emily Blunt stars as Dr. Lily Houghton, an intrepid British researcher who is joined by a scientist (Édgar Ramirez) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) in searching for a mythical magic tree within the jungle. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays Frank, their stubborn boat skipper, guiding the group through all sorts of deadly river obstacles in a rundown barge. (Think the Millennium Falcon, but on water!)
WWEComicBook

The Fanny Pack of WWE Champions Can Be Yours

Last month, the WWE and Funko teamed up to deliver an exclusive Pop figure that celebrated the 25th anniversary of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's first professional wrestling match. The Pop featured the WWE Championship belt that he unveiled on Monday Night Raw in 2013. That said, we all know how The Rock feels about fanny packs. If the WWE awarded a championship fanny pack to its stars, this would be it.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

4 Ways Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise Reminds Me Of Pirates Of The Caribbean

Disney's Jungle Cruise movie certainly has a lot in common with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. They're both films based on rides at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The rides themselves are also quite similar, as they're both water-based attractions sending guests through different scenes by boat. Jungle Cruise pre-dated Pirates of the Caribbean in the theme parks by about a decade, but now on the big screen, Jungle Cruise is following Pirates, and will attempt to replicate that franchise success. So far, it looks like it just might work.
MoviesFirst Showing

Third Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Movie Embarking This July

"Nobody touches my engine but me." Disney has unveiled a third trailer for their smashing new Jungle Cruise movie, an "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter). This was supposed to open in theaters last July, but was delayed due to the pandemic shut downs. Now it will open in theaters AND on Disney+ at the same time starting this July. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain, with Emily Blunt as an explorer, plus Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. This still looks like it's going to be so much jungle fun! Absurd, yes, but absurdly fun.