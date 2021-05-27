Baptist Health South Florida to reopen hospital shuttered by hurricane
Baptist Health South Florida is set to reopen its Fishermen's Community Hospital in Marathon, Fla., four years after it closed because of damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017. Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health demolished the old Fishermen's Community and replaced it with a $43.7 million hospital facility that will house a helipad, emergency services, inpatient and intensive care units, observation rooms, an outpatient laboratory and imaging services.www.beckershospitalreview.com