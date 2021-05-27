Smorgasbord Blogger Daily – #Profiles – Bloggers – Motivators and Inspirers – The Story Reading Ape
Today two more long term supporters of the blog who I believe deserve a special mention. The Story Reading Ape, Chris Graham shares the posts of many of us each week as well as featuring guest writers, post links to all aspects of writing and of course his infamous Monday Funnies that usually star members of his own extended family including Maxine and Aunty Acid…not to be confused with Mary Poppins!!smorgasbordinvitation.wordpress.com