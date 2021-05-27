newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Smorgasbord Blogger Daily – #Profiles – Bloggers – Motivators and Inspirers – The Story Reading Ape

wordpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday two more long term supporters of the blog who I believe deserve a special mention. The Story Reading Ape, Chris Graham shares the posts of many of us each week as well as featuring guest writers, post links to all aspects of writing and of course his infamous Monday Funnies that usually star members of his own extended family including Maxine and Aunty Acid…not to be confused with Mary Poppins!!

smorgasbordinvitation.wordpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Pratchett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Stories#True Stories#Love Story#Inspirers#Amazon Us#Annette S Blog#Aroma Therapy#Angels#Crystal Therapy#Bach Flower Essences#Wordpress#Facebook#Smorgasbord Blogger Daily#Bloggers#Story Telling Apes#Amazon Uk Blog#Guest Writers#Telling Stories#Poetry Books#Authors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Pets
Related
Books & LiteratureCleveland News - Fox 8

Best summer reads 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Relaxing at the beach or pool while getting lost in the pages of a good book is a highlight of summer. With so many great books releasing, it can be challenging to know which ones would make the best summer reads. Whether you’re a fan of literary fiction, thrillers, mysteries, biographies or another genre, we’ll cover some of the best new fiction and nonfiction, as well as a few classics we consider to be some of the best summer reads of all time.
Lancaster, PAsusquehannastyle.com

5 Foodie Bloggers to Follow

Bored by your meal rotation? Need a new date night locale? Instagram might be the place for you! Food bloggers are a great resource when you’re looking to update your meal repertoire. Here are five food lovers creating mouthwatering content to feed your senses. 1. @passportflavor | Lexi Stambaugh. Lancaster,...
RecipesSacramento Magazine

Meet Blogger/Author Hank Shaw

Hank Shaw, a popular blogger and cookbook author, will be at Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse on Thursday, May 27, to sign copies of his new book, “Hook, Line and Supper.”. The book is based on Shaw’s lifelong obsession with catching, cooking and eating fish. It features personal stories about fishing, along with techniques and recipes for cooking creatures that live in lakes, rivers, streams and oceans.
Theater & Dancedelawarepublic.org

In 'Instructions for Dancing', A Cynical Former Romantic Gets A Magical Surprise

17-year-old Evie Thomas has sworn off love so much so that even all her favorite romance novels don't do anything for her anymore. She's giving them away, dropping them off at a little free library when a mysterious woman suggests she take a look at a book called "Instructions For Dancing." And then Evie starts to have visions. Nicola Yoon's new book is also called "Instructions For Dancing," and she joins me now to pick up the story. Hello.
ReligionChico Enterprise-Record

And this book says | Pastor Talk

I was once a constant customer of self-help books. Well, still am but of a different category. Anyway, a favorite outing was visiting a favorite bookstore, wandering through the book shelves looking for that one perfect “how to” book that would address whatever challenge I might be facing. One day...
Books & Literaturetheboar.org

Do self-help books actually help?

In my second year of A-levels, my best friend bought me a book for Christmas. There was a little note attached: this is one of the best books I’ve ever read. Come Christmas morning, I find myself incredibly surprised to see it was essentially an ‘agony aunt’ collection of submissions and responses. This book, Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Someone Who’s Been There by Cheryl Strayed, was not the kind of thing I was expecting her to gift me.
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Without books, we would not have made it

I read an article the other day about a computer program that writes fiction. You feed it a few lines, tell it the genre – science fiction, horror – and it produces the rest. And it’s not bad at it. It writes in full grammatical sentences; comes up with metaphors and analogies; emulates a writer’s particular style and so on. The author of the article, who seemed a little too thrilled about the existence of this diabolical toy from the depths of Silicon Valley says, at some point, that this “tool” was going to be the “salvation” for writers who dislike writing, which, according to him, is nearly all writers. I want to say to this writer: you are wrong. And to this robot that writes fiction I want to say … well I don’t want to say anything to it because, you know, robots are robots.
Beauty & FashionYoung Adventuress

That time I forgot I was a blogger

Hello from your favorite blogger! Did you miss me?. Do you ever feel like you blinked and a year passed by? Like life happened, and now you can’t remember to sign documents with 2020 or 2021? As if a swift tide has carried you along without any say in the matter. This has been me for the past 12 months.
RecipesPopSugar

16 Asian Food Bloggers to Follow on Instagram and Diversify Your Feed

Instagram has become one of the best platforms for cooking and food inspiration. These days, you can find tips, tricks, and full-on recipes from home cooks and professional chefs alike — and it's pretty awesome, TBH. Moreover, the 'gram is an excellent place to learn about new-to-you cuisines and dishes, especially if you're trying to diversify your feed (and palate).
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

These 'new' Proust stories reveal a young genius in search of his voice

How many ghosts of great writers offer thanks to posterity for drawing excitable attention to their discarded juvenile effusions and delivering them over to the truffling scrutiny of hungry literary critics? Perhaps Jane Austen would acknowledge that her teenage skits show promising comic panache, but one imagines a neurotic perfectionist like Marcel Proust being mortified at the way that his drawers have been ransacked and his every written word fetishised and dissected.
Books & Literaturetimelesstimely.com

Books on Words

A few weeks ago, I shared a popular post: Historical Words That Should Be Revived. The responses were heartwarming, and I was encouraged to discover other word nerds out there. For those who enjoy this sort of thing, I have a handful of word-related books. A few readers even recommended...
Internetexplorewithlora.com

How Travel Blog Prosperity Helped Me Become a Full-Time Blogger

The biggest mistake I made when I started my travel blog was not investing in a travel blogging course from the start. There are so many things you need to learn to become a successful full-time blogger, and a travel blogging course gives you a road map of how to get there.
HealthAustin Daily Herald

Sarah Lysne: The joy of living with grace

People tell me I’ve handled my ALS diagnosis with grace. If I have, It’s only because I have had many role models throughout my lifetime. I have watched these people handle challenges and adversity in their lives with dignity and grace. When they experienced loss and disappointment in life, they carried on without complaining or holding grudges.
Minoritiesjacksonvillefreepress.com

Charlotte Bloggers Turn Hashtag Into Weeklong Black-Owned Food Fest

By DeAnna Taylor (Source: www.travelnoire.com) – Around this time last year, the United States (and the world) saw a resurgence of social justice protests and movements, after George Floyd senselessly lost his life at the hands of Derek Chauvin in the streets of Minneapolis. While he wasn’t the first or last Black person killed by police, something about his public killing heightened the support of Black-owned businesses everywhere.
TV Seriestoofab.com

Gossip Girl Revival Teaser Ushers In the Return of Everyone's Favorite Blogger

Kristen Bell is back as the voice of Gossip Girl for HBO Max's reboot, which takes viewers back to the lives of the Upper East Side's private school teens nine years after the titular blogger's website went dark. The show will explore "just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years" and debuts July 8, 2021.