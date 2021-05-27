Gwizdz's Gadgets and Gear: Tic Tac tackle
Bass fisherman Ben Nielsen showed me an ingenious way to keep all those little tackle items you use easily accessible and available: He uses a simple Plano 3700 box and loads it with empty Tic Tac containers, on which he labels with the contents. The smaller items — small hooks, swivels, split shot, etc. — fit easily through the container’s dispenser hole, while the bigger items, such as treble hooks, 1-ounce bullets weights, and three-way swivels, require that he pop the top to get at them.www.record-eagle.com