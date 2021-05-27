newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Gwizdz's Gadgets and Gear: Tic Tac tackle

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBass fisherman Ben Nielsen showed me an ingenious way to keep all those little tackle items you use easily accessible and available: He uses a simple Plano 3700 box and loads it with empty Tic Tac containers, on which he labels with the contents. The smaller items — small hooks, swivels, split shot, etc. — fit easily through the container’s dispenser hole, while the bigger items, such as treble hooks, 1-ounce bullets weights, and three-way swivels, require that he pop the top to get at them.

www.record-eagle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gadgets#Treble Hooks#1 Ounce Bullets Weights#Breath Mints#Three Way Swivels#Supplies#Home#Bob#Plano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
HobbiesTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bob Gwizdz: Many flavors at Hardy Dam

BIG PRAIRIE — The impoundment behind Hardy Dam has always been good fishing. There’s something here for every angler. “You can catch so many things,” said Ben Nielsen, when I met up with him the other day. “It’s got good largemouth, good smallmouth, good pike. It’s got good walleye fishing, perch, bluegills, crappie — just a ton of different species.”
Lifestylethemanual.com

The Best Thru-Hiking Gear That Can Tackle Any Long-Distance Trek

North America is home to some of the world’s longest, most challenging, and best hikes. Epic outdoor adventure books like Bill Bryson’s A Walk in the Woods, Cheryl Strayed’s Wild, and Jon Krakauer’s Into the Wild have inspired a new generation of thru-hikers to tackle them all. Taking six months (or more) to do anything like a thru-hike can be challenging and requires serious commitment. Tackling one of these iconic paths also takes a lot of planning and the right equipment. Here’s our roundup of the best thru-hiking gear for anyone looking to take an extended sabbatical or just check off another section of one of North America’s epic long-distance treks.
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

Today’s Bargains: 5 Climbing Gear Deals to Take to the Crag

Great outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below and save on gear for your next adventure. Black Diamond Vision Helmet — Women’s & Unisex: $70-85 (Up to 30% Off) Black Diamond’s newest helmet is heralded as the most durable foam helmet...
HobbiesGrowing Up Herbal

DIY Hand-Painted Tic-Tac-Toe Outdoor Game

I’m getting artsy in this week’s vlog as I show you how I’m making a hand-painted tic-tac-toe outdoor game with slabs of tree trunks and rocks to create a whimsical pond scene. This game will stay outdoors in all seasons, and hopefully, provide some fun for friends and family! After all the work is done, Ezrah and I take some time to test the game out! Hope you enjoy hanging out with me for this hand-painted tic-tac-toe outdoor game project!
Lifestylehalfwayanywhere.com

Mac’s Backpacking Gear List 2021 (v2)

After bikepacking the Arizona Trail, I've made some changes to my backpacking kit for the summer. Most notable, changes to my shelter (now using a SlingFin SplitWing) and my water filter (now using a Platypus QuickDraw). Later in the summer, I'm also hoping to try out a new quilt, some...
Video Gamestruetrophies.com

Best price for Gadgeteer on PS4

Last on sale - Release date 25 May 2021. Gadgeteer is a physics-based VR puzzle game where you build chain reaction machines to solve fun, intricate puzzles. Your machines will use gadgets to launch, bump, twist, and turn—creating chain reactions that may even end up tearing apart the fabric of space-time.
Video GamesDestructoid

Get a taste of Guilty Gear Strive's Absolute Bangers, fellow kids

As much as it is typified by its wild fashions, awesome artwork and litany of fairweather players, Guilty Gear Strive is known for its relentless, teeth-gnashing soundtrack. A veritable melody of metal and mayhem combined, GG's guitar-squealing riffs and sub-Mike Patton wailing has become as iconic to the brand as anybody on its colorful roster of characters.
ElectronicsPosted by
POPSUGAR

The 16 Coolest Discounted Gadgets From Amazon's Top-Secret Overstock Section

Amazon has a hidden overstock section filled with thousands of discounted products. There are all sorts of unique items, but it's the clever gadgets that have truly captured our attention. We rounded up the coolest tech we could find. From kitchen helpers to content creation must-haves, we know you'll use these finds often. Shop through the most genius stuff we could find, and invest in a few fun products for yourself.
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

What’s your favorite way to gear up?

I admit it, I still prefer getting gear to drop in a dungeon or raid. This isn’t me saying that should be the only way to do it. Far from it — I believe a selection of options that makes it possible to gear despite bad RNG and the boss just not dropping that item you need is an essential component to gearing in an MMO, and especially in World of Warcraft. But while I believe we need more ways to gear up than just loot dropping, I prefer the sensation of killing a boss and finally having them drop that piece of gear I’ve been hunting for. There’s a psychological component to this that can’t really be explained, just experienced — everyone who has had it happen, who has killed a boss and had that gear drop knows the feeling.
Electronicselektormagazine.com

Wearable Wi-Fi Gadget

Several years ago, a colleague asked me to design a wearable microcontroller board with an ESP8266-based Wi-Fi module on it; he would do the firmware side of the project as he had great plans for such a device. When I had the prototype ready, he gave the board a try and then left the company. Had my design disappointed or discouraged him that much? I never found out.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Mickey Mouse Slam Jam Target Toss Game $10, Paw Patrol Tic Tac Toe Toss Game $10 & More + 2.5% Slickdeals Cashback (PC Req'd) + Free Store Pickup at Target

Target has select Kids' Outdoor Games on sale for $9.99. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (PC extension required, before checkout). Store pickup is free. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders $35+. My research indicates that these outdoor games are $9.99 less (50% savings) than the list price of...
Lifestylehiconsumption.com

Hyperlite Mountain Gear’s Ultralight Dyneema Bag Is An Unbeatable Daypack

Day hikes and weekend camping expeditions are often about packing in as much activity into as short a timeframe as possible. After all, you don’t have time to just lay about if you want to make the most of the experience. As such, you’ll need gear that’s up to snuff — and that’s exactly what you’ll find in Hyperlite Mountain Gear’s USA-made Daybreak ultralight daypack.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Gear Up for Summer With Haven's Newest COOLMAX® Apparel Collection

Workwear pieces, while hosting the right proportions, quality and versatility, can at times be too heavy to rock in warmer climate situations. However, Haven is aiming to solve that wardrobe issue with its newly-launched COOLMAX® apparel collection that features staple top and bottom pieces. For this newest SS21 capsule, the...
Home & GardenPosted by
Fatherly

The Best of the Backyard 2021: The Year’s Best Gear for Your Great Outdoors

One of the only good things about the last year is our collective revaluation of outdoor spaces. If we didn’t already cherish our backyards, and spending time there with the people we love, we do now. It is, after all, where we grow our flowers, take our hammock naps (if we’re lucky), grill our food over open flames, get splashed from sprinklers and kiddie pools, and watch as our kids do something they can’t ever do quite as well inside: play — in creative and active ways — for hours. The backyard is our family play space.
Petsbitchute.com

The Dogs Cool Gadgets

As much as you love your dog, you have to admit that having them tag along your trips can be difficult. They can possibly make a mess in your car, they may feel uncomfortable in the new environment or you worry that they may go off to the sunset in a foreign land and never come back. One way or another, you just know that one or more things would go wrong. So you need to be ready with dog supplies online and dog travel tips.
Computersplainenglish.io

Building a Simple Tic-Tac-Toe Game in Python

In today’s post, we will be doing a walk-through of how to create a tic tac toe game in Python. Note: There are several ways of doing creating this game and that is the beauty of software. This is just the way I approached the problem. Feel free to pick and choose any part of this tutorial and add it to your own code.