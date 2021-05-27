Gwizdz's Gadgets and Gear: Tic Tac tackle

I admit it, I still prefer getting gear to drop in a dungeon or raid. This isn’t me saying that should be the only way to do it. Far from it — I believe a selection of options that makes it possible to gear despite bad RNG and the boss just not dropping that item you need is an essential component to gearing in an MMO, and especially in World of Warcraft. But while I believe we need more ways to gear up than just loot dropping, I prefer the sensation of killing a boss and finally having them drop that piece of gear I’ve been hunting for. There’s a psychological component to this that can’t really be explained, just experienced — everyone who has had it happen, who has killed a boss and had that gear drop knows the feeling.