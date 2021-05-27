Cancel
‘We don’t have to choose sides,’ say Baptist workers of Middle East conflict

By LESLIE PEACOCK CALDWELL, IMB Managing Editor
kentuckytoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the silence since the May 20 ceasefire between Israel and Gaza ended 11 days of violence, Baptist workers among Israeli and Palestinians urge churches to look past the politics and see people in need of Jesus. “We don’t have to choose sides,” says Ben Martin*, a worker in Israel....

www.kentuckytoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Gaza War#Middle East Politics#Political Violence#God#Israeli#Christians#The Gazan Church#Baptist Workers#Churches#Believers#Country#Soldiers#People#Political Rhetoric#Targeted Attacks#Missiles#Darkness#Palestine Israel
