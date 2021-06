LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coach Larry Owens announced details for five Bellarmine University baseball camps this summer. There will be three Prospect Camps, all of which are for grades 9-12. The first is scheduled for June 8, the second June 22 and the third July 20. For each camp, check-in is at 9:30 a.m. and camp runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.