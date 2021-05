PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) – From chicken to lumber to new cars, there are shortages across the board and we are feeling it here at home. Issues with the supply chain are forcing prices to skyrocket and businesses to struggle. It’s hot in the kitchen at Juliano’s Restaurant in Robinson. “Our customers have been really supportive throughout. When we tell them we are short, they always go, ‘what is it this week?’ and we tell them and they always understand,” said Nick Scalise, who owns the restaurant. Shortages will come and go, with this week being chicken wings. Others it’s plastic utensils or even...