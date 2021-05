— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We're all looking forward to the long three-day Memorial Day weekend at hand for various reasons. Some of us will be hitting the beach for the first time all year, while others may be traveling for a mini-vacation. Others still might just enjoy three uninterrupted days of sleeping in past noon—and, if you happen to fall into the latter camp, we've got just the deal for you, with a sale on the very best sheets we've ever rolled up in.