Minorities

Karine Jean-Pierre Is the First Openly Gay Woman to Lead White House Press Briefing

Glamour
 3 days ago
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, just made history in multiple ways. On Wednesday, May 26, Jean-Pierre became the first openly gay woman to ever lead a White House press briefing. On top of this important milestone, the communications expert is only the second Black woman to perform this particular role behind the podium (the first being George H.W. Bush–era deputy press secretary Judy Smith in 1991).

