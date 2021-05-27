Karine Jean-Pierre Is the First Openly Gay Woman to Lead White House Press Briefing

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz plans to run for the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump decides not to run. The congressman made the announcement on Wednesday in a text message to the New York Post. “I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will,” he wrote. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”Mr Gaetz’s associate, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty last week to six federal charges, admitting he had knowingly solicited and paid for sex from a minor. Several legal commentators...