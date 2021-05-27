newsbreak-logo
The American Legion announces ‘Race to End Veteran Suicide’ campaign at Indy

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Legion is using its sponsorship of Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 48 Honda on Memorial Day weekend to talk about the most critical issue facing veterans today — veteran suicide. During a press conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway prior to National Poppy Day, the organization announced a mission focus to put the entire might of The American Legion behind finding solutions to end veteran suicide.

