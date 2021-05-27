Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tacoma, WA

3 Tacoma police officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IL2Ex_0aDdzm3g00

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Thursday that three Tacoma police officers have been charged in the death of Manuel Ellis.

Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder, and Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Ellis, 33, died on March 3, 2020, after an on-camera confrontation with Tacoma police officers.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis’ death a homicide due to a lack of oxygen, and initially said methamphetamine and an enlarged heart may have played a contributing role.

But now the charging documents say after the autopsy, the Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Clark, reviewed additional evidence – such as learning about the weight of an officer on Ellis’ back, and heart monitor readings from paramedics before Ellis died.

The documents read, “Dr. Clark has also opined that, although blood collected from Ellis at autopsy showed the presence of methamphetamine, Ellis’s death was not likely caused by methamphetamine intoxication.”

That determination, along with a cellphone video of the incident, spurred calls for a wider investigation and prompted the legislature to create a new independent agency to investigate police use of deadly force.

Initially, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was handling the investigation, but months later, authorities found that staff from the department were involved in detaining Ellis.

Gov. Jay Inslee then directed the Washington State Patrol to investigate the case and referred the charging decision to Ferguson.

Ferguson put together a team to help review the investigation that would lead to a charging decision.

The investigation included interviewing witnesses who had not previously been interviewed by police. The AG’s office also identified and examined additional forensic evidence and retained an expert on police use of force.

Video and audio experts synchronized the different audio and visual evidence from multiple sources and produced a transcript of the incident.

For months, the Ellis family demanded that serious criminal charges be filed against the officers involved.

This is the first time the Washington Attorney General’s Office has criminally charged police officers for the unlawful use of deadly force and the second time murder charges have been filed in Washington against officers since Initiative 940 was adopted in November 2018.

Interim Police Chief Mike Ake of the Tacoma Police Department released a statement:

Today, the Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against three Tacoma Police Officers regarding the Manuel Ellis investigation. Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins were charged with Second-Degree Murder, and Timothy Rankine was charged with First-Degree Manslaughter. We recognize this decision will not lessen the pain our community is feeling. Conversations and actions regarding police reform are as important as ever. We realize we must reduce outcomes that cause pain and diminish trust within our community. We are committed to upholding accountability of individual officers who violate their oath to protect and serve. The Tacoma Police Department will now start its own internal review of the actions of the officers involved in this incident. Based on that investigation, we will make further determination regarding any disciplinary actions, policy, or training changes that may occur based on the findings. We will issue Notice of Investigation to officers involved in the incident. This will also include determining the departmental status of the involved officers in accordance with departmental policies and procedures, contractual obligations and following due process. In alignment with our commitment to transparency and transformation, we will provide regular updates regarding our internal investigation.

The Tacoma Police Union released this statement after the charges were announced:

“We are disappointed that facts were ignored in favor of what appears to be a politically motivated witch hunt. We look forward to trial. An unbiased jury will find that the officers broke no laws and, in fact, acted in accordance with the law, their training, and Tacoma Police Department policies. An unbiased jury will not allow these fine public servants to be sacrificed at the altar of public sentiment. Like every community member, our officers are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

After the three officers were charged in Pierce County Superior Court, they voluntarily turned themselves in and were booked into the Pierce County Jail, Washington State Patrol confirmed.

More news from KIRO 7

  • San Jose shooting: At least 9 people dead, including shooter; ‘There’s a numbness’
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
36K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Legislature#Ag#Notice Of Investigation#The Tacoma Police Union#Kiro 7 San Jose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 injured in Minneapolis shooting, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Five people were injured Friday in a shooting in a neighborhood near the University of Minnesota, investigators said. Minneapolis police said officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 11:51 p.m., KSTP reported. Officers found five victims suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were grazed by...
Dallas, TXPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dallas woman identified in fatal stabbing of 7-year-old girl

DALLAS — Police in Dallas have identified a woman accused of fatally stabbing a 7-year-old girl and wounding a teen Thursday, authorities said. Troyshaye Mone Hall, 23, of Dallas, was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Dallas County online booking records. Hall was booked into jail at around 11 p.m. CDT Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday.
Texas StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Texas man wanted on charges tried to hide in chicken coop

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man wanted on several charges tried to elude deputies by hiding in a chicken coop before leading authorities on a chase. Ivan E. Kuritof, 23, was originally being sought on active warrants for assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary, KSAT reported. After he was detained Thursday, charges of evading arrest were added, according to Bexar County online court records.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

19-year-old accused of firing at people across Phoenix area

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona teenager suspected of killing one person and injuring a dozen others during a 90-minute string of drive-by shootings in metropolitan Phoenix told police he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting, according to court documents released Friday. Ashin Tricarico,...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sharpton condemns Honolulu police shooting of Black man

HONOLULU — (AP) — Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton is condemning the Honolulu Police Department for the fatal shooting of a Black man as various versions of what led to the death continue to emerge. “Lindani Myeni’s killing is yet another sensational racialization and criminalization of an innocent...
King County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body of paddleboarder recovered from Lake Sammamish

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The body of a man who drowned while paddle boarding at Lake Sammamish was recovered Friday evening, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Divers were called around 5 p.m. after friends of the man, in his 20s, reported they had lost sight of him, as there were several people in the water.
Pierce County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man dies after being pulled from Lake Tapps

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man has died after being pulled from Lake Tapps on Friday afternoon by divers with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. Before 3:30 p.m., crews were called to North Lake Tapps Park for a possible drowning. First responders immediately found the man, and took him...
Sumner, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pickup truck driver killed in crash near Sumner

SUMNER, Wash. — A pickup truck driver died Friday afternoon in a crash near Sumner, troopers said. At about 2 p.m., police responded to the crash on south State Route 167 at State Route 410. Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said a pickup truck hit a car, the car...