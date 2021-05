For watchers of cable TV billionaire John Malone, today’s announcement that AT&T is bailing on its sideways attempt at becoming a media company comes as no surprise. Known as a swashbuckling dealmaker in the industry, Malone exploded into prominence in 1999 when AT&T paid $48 billion for Tele-Communications, the cable giant he built, lifting him out of cable’s engineering shadows and landing him a starring role as a content titan mentioned alongside the likes of Rupert Murdoch and Barry Diller.