The Best Roguelike Games

Time for a long-distance family game night? Our list of the best VR board games on Oculus Quest and other headsets will have what you’re looking for. VR is often great at putting us ‘inside’ the experience. Sometimes, though, we don’t need a game to be more immersive, we just need the ability to play it with people from a distance. That’s what makes the medium so perfect for board games – players are no longer restricted by the physical aspects of that experience. You can all have a very realistic online experience as if you’re all gathered in the same place. This list of the best VR board games highlights those experiences.