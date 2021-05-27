Tiger Woods Gives First Interview Since the Accident, Plus: What He Says About Golfing Again

newsbreak-logo
Golfer Tiger Woods is opening up about his “painful” rehabilitation following a horrific car crash in February.

Woods, 45, suffered major injuries in the accident, including tibia and fibula fractures in his right leg.

Comparing his recovery to other injuries, he told Golf Digest, “This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

He added, “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my number one goal right now: walking on my own.”

When asked if he will golf again, Woods dodged the question, saying he’s “taking it one step at a time.”

Woods shared a photo of himself on crutches last month, and told the magazine, “It’s funny because, in that photo, the crutches definitely make my shoulders look big! Maybe it’s the workouts, too. It’s been nice having the ability to still stay strong and work out my upper body.”

Tiger said he’s feeling the love, too, explaining, “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

Woods made headlines a few days ago when he met a young cancer patient named Luna Perrone, who shared the inspiring message he gave her.

Along with posting a photo of them at a sporting event in Florida, she wrote on Instagram, “I got to have a quick chat with @tigerwoods this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields! He told me to ‘stay strong’ which has always been my goal! Stay strong physically and mentally and inspire others to do the same! No matter what you are going through YOU GOT THIS!!! 🧡🧡🧡.”

Later, she opened up to “Extra’s” Nate Burleson about meeting the golf legend and how they each encouraged the other to “stay strong.”

