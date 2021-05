Netflix has cooked up a trio of films based on R.L Stine’s Fear Steet novels. All of them are releasing this July with a gap of one week between each film. Reminiscent of the Scream franchise from the 90s, the Fear Street movies are also set in the same time period. The trailer shows a young girl answering a creepy phone call. When she hangs up, a masked slasher rips into her stomach. Classic horror stuff. Netflix describes the trilogy as a story of a group of teenagers who discover that the terrifying events haunting their town for generations ​may all be connected and that they are the next targets.