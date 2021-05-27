Missing Maine woman last seen getting into a car with ‘unknown’ people in New York City

Authorities in Maine and New York are investigating the disappearance of a young woman who was last seen in New York City’s Times Square.

According to News Center Maine, Christine Hammontree’s parents reported her missing on Tuesday. It is unclear if the 29-year-old Falmouth woman communicated any travel plans or if she left Maine without telling her family. The report does indicate that investigators knew where to look, as Hammontree was spotted on surveillance footage taken from or near a Times Square McDonald’s Monday morning.

According to the report, Hammontree was seen getting into a vehicle with a group of unknown people early that morning.

A photo of Hammontree indicates she is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, but it is not known if she has recently changed her hair color. When she was last seen, she was reportedly cutoff jeans, an oversized blue t-shirt, and sandals, She was carrying an orange backpack and was wearing black Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses on the top of her head, police told the news outlet.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Falmouth Police Department at (207) 781-2300.

