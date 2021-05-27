newsbreak-logo
Fontana, CA

A DUI crash led to injuries on Beech Avenue (Fontana, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

A DUI crash led to injuries on Beech Avenue (Fontana, CA)

On Tuesday, authorities reported injuries in a DUI accident involving two vehicles on Beech Avenue.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. near the Route 210 Freeway entrance wherein two vehicles were involved. Officers actively responded to the crash scene and located two vehicles. Reports revealed that Camaro exited the freeway at high speed and ran a stop sign. The Camaro initially hit a van and then a wall. As of now, officials did not confirm how many people received injuries as a result of the collision.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause that led to the crash.

May 27, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

