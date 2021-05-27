A DUI crash led to injuries on Beech Avenue (Fontana, CA)

On Tuesday, authorities reported injuries in a DUI accident involving two vehicles on Beech Avenue.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. near the Route 210 Freeway entrance wherein two vehicles were involved. Officers actively responded to the crash scene and located two vehicles. Reports revealed that Camaro exited the freeway at high speed and ran a stop sign. The Camaro initially hit a van and then a wall. As of now, officials did not confirm how many people received injuries as a result of the collision.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause that led to the crash.

