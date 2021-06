When a couple of airplane pilots decide to invest in a house, they want vast open spaces to counter their daily lives in the crowded cockpit. The V60 House is one such house designed for a couple where both the husband and the wife are pilots but now they have just under 5,000 square feet of luxurious minimalist living spaces designed with an open layout. The design of the home is by WARchitect, the same studio behind the design of the Sleepless Residence and the Skyscape Rooftop House, so if you like this one, there’s a chance you’ll like the rest of their designs.