newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

UEFA Champions League final: Manchester City vs. Chelsea betting odds, predictions, expert picks

By Jonathan Johnson
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UEFA Champions League final is here and Manchester City will do battle with Chelsea in Porto on Saturday for this season's European crown. You can catch the action on CBS and Paramount+, which will feature a Star Cam that tracks one player for each club. Pep Guardiola is looking...

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Aly Wagner
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#Porto#The Uefa Champions League#European#Spaniard#German#Cbs Sports Network#The Uefa Europa League#Ucl#Manchester City 1#Romano#Cityzens#Chelsea 1#Qu Golazo#Daily Cbs Soccer Podcast#Citizens#Star Cam#Goodman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Tuchel tells Chelsea not to fear Leicester rematch

London (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel encouraged his Chelsea players not to waste the success of his first few months in charge at Stamford Bridge in the final week of the Premier League season ahead of a FA Cup final rematch against Leicester on Tuesday. Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by the...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Manchester City: Sterling was poor in win vs Newcastle

Manchester City edged an exciting contest as they beat Newcastle United 4-3 at St James’ Park on Friday evening, with a goal from Joao Cancelo and a hattrick from Ferran Torres sealing the win for Pep Guardiola’s side. Despite a dominant start, Emil Krafth headed Steve Bruce’s side in front...
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool’s match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his team’s top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchel’s happiness,...
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola delighted with hat-trick ace Torres after edging Newcastle thriller

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick for City and his superb backheeled finish was the highlight of a remarkable game that swung back and forth. Pep Guardiola, who surprisingly selected Scott Carson in goal - almost a decade on from his last English top-flight game - saw his City side dominate early on but fall behind to Emil Krafth's powerful header from Jonjo Shelvey's corner.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ex-Man City No2 Torrent: Great luck in my life is Pep's trust

Former Manchester City assistant coach Domenec Torrent has paid tribute to Pep Guardiola. Torrent worked with Guardiola at City and Bayern Munich. He told AS: "I have been a vocational footballer, a vocational coach and then I have had the fortune to come across the best in history, Pep Guardiola. But my case also serves to vindicate humble people who come out of a small town, but who have enormous passion.
Soccerplanetfootball.com

An amazing XI Bayern have signed from Bundesliga rivals since 2010

Bayern Munich are Germany’s biggest and most successful club, but it’s safe to say that they’re not thought of favourably by fans of their Bundesliga rivals. Relentlessly sweeping up domestic honours in a row will do that, especially having done so by poaching a lot of their competitors’ best players. In fact, you can make a ridiculously good XI from players they’ve signed from fellow Bundesliga clubs in the last 10 years alone.
Celebritiesgivemesport.com

Dele Alli pictured 'kissing Pep Guardiola's daughter', Maria

Dele Alli's love life came into the public eye back in March when it was reported that he had split from model, Ruby Mae. The Sun claimed that the two had several arguments before deciding to go their separate ways. It is reported that she was incensed with some of...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leno reveals Arsenal teammates hate facing 'bitter' Chelsea defender Rudiger

Bernd Leno has revealed his Arsenal teammates hate playing against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Leno and Rudiger will team up together this summer when Germany participate in the European Championships. Asked by Sport1 which national team members were awkward opponents, Leno replied: "Timo Werner is also a disgusting player because...
Premier Leagueoddschecker.com

Chelsea v Leicester Predictions, Statistics, Preview & Betting Tips

Chelsea have seen under 2.5 goals in 8 of their last 9 games against Leicester. Chelsea have seen under 2.5 goals in 8 of their last 9 home games. New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £30. Only deposits made using Cards or Apple Pay will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply. Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.
Soccergivemesport.com

Guardiola, Klopp, Zidane: Who is the best manager in the last 10 years?

As the man who built Juventus up into Italian football’s dominant force, Inter saw Antonio Conte as the only man who could bring them down. Their appointment of the former Bianconeri boss in the summer of 2019 was an ambitious one that has since paid dividends, with a new order established at the top of Serie A this season.