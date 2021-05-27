Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bank CEOs tell Congress they'll work to avoid foreclosures

By KEN SWEET AP Business Writer
NWI.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executives of the nation’s largest banks went in front of Congress for a second day Thursday, facing questions ranging from inflation to their efforts to keep Americans in their homes after government aid to pandemic-hit mortgage holders expires this summer. The House hearing comes after...

www.nwitimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Maxine Waters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosures#U S Economy#Ceo#Ap#Americans#House#Democrats#Wells Fargo#Citigroup#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Republicans#Fiat#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Mortgages
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Businessmoneymetals.com

Fed Chairman Admits Unsustainability of Federal Deficits, Yet Claims No Risk

Welcome to this week’s Market Wrap Podcast, I’m Mike Gleason. As unsustainable government spending and debt raised alarms in Washington this week, precious metals markets showed some signs of firming up. After last week’s price drubbing, gold and silver were at risk of breaching major support levels. And while they...
Congress & Courtswtvbam.com

Banks involved in Archegos meltdown face DOJ probe – Bloomberg Law

(Reuters) -U.S. investigators who focus on corporate collusion are examining how global banks handled multibillion-dollar trades with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday. At least part of the probe is being handled by the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust division, the report said, citing people...
EconomyPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

All big banks pass latest Federal Reserve 'stress tests'

NEW YORK — (AP) — All 23 of the nation's biggest banks are healthy enough to withstand a sudden economic catastrophe, the Federal Reserve said Thursday as it released the results from its latest “stress tests," giving the banks the green light to resume paying out dividends to investors and buying back stock.
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

Large US Banks Can Handle Economic Downturn: Fed

The largest US financial institutions have sufficient capital to continue lending during a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said Thursday as it released the results of its latest stress tests. The 23 banks that took part in the annual trials gauging whether they could maintain capital requirements in hypothetical...
HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

Big U.S. banks tell employees to return, and to come back vaccinated

NEW YORK — Wall Street’s big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office and bring your vaccination card. New York-based Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank’s top executives have said they want everyone back in the office by September.
MarketsNew York Post

Big bank CEOs tell investors trading boom could turn into a bust

After a year of eye-popping earnings, bank CEOs are warning shareholders that all good things must come to an end. Over the past year, banks have posted record earnings as the Federal Reserve poured hundreds of billions into the bond market, the SPAC craze created a dizzying number of public offerings, and retail investors ramped up their trading volume.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

Banks pass Fed’s stress tests results with flying colors

America's largest banks aced the Federal Reserve’s stress tests and are now free to dole out dividends and step up share buybacks which were restricted during the height of COVID-19. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 154.05 +1.54 +1.01%. WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 46.38...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Banks Can Withstand Severe Recession, Cleared for Payouts, Fed Says

The large banks in the U.S. “continue to have strong capital levels and could continue lending to households and businesses during a severe recession,” the Federal Reserve said in its stress-test report Thursday. The report frees the banks from restrictions on paying dividends and buying back stock. “All 23 large...
Congress & Courtsthemorningnews.com

Treasury Warns Of Catastrophe If Congress Fails To Raise Debt Ceiling

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assumes that the Federal Government may face scratches at times while paying bills in August Recess of Congress If the House fail to make required changes in Federal Borrowing Limit. The Congress suspended the borrowing limit till 31st July, 2021 causing inability of Treasury Department to raise additional cash exchanging securities. Rather, emergency measures may have to be taken to pay out debts.
Union, MIwtvbam.com

EU watchdog tells banks to have a 10-year climate plan

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks in the European Union must have a 10-year plan spelling out how they will deal with environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks to their bottom line, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Wednesday. Increasing volumes of money are going into climate-friendly investments and regulators want investors...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Pelosi and Manchin start to play chicken

Speaker NANCY PELOSI made two bits of news this morning at her weekly news conference:. — First, she officially endorsed the idea of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The move allows the speaker to pack the investigation with her allies and keep control over the process, though she didn’t say exactly who would lead the charge. Those details will come later, but House Homeland Security Chairman BENNIE THOMPSON has been making a strong push for this position.
Marketsmpamag.com

Bank of America CEO gives update on consumer spending

Consumer spending is growing at a faster rate than expected, as Americans start to spend a little of their stimulus money, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC on Monday. “People got a lot of stimulus money, and they’ve been spending it,” Moynihan said during a Squawk Box interview....
Personal Financemumsnet.com

Do banks make mistakes with mortgages, or is my buyer telling fibs?

After dragging it out for months, buyer told my agent 10 days ago that his mortgage will be finally granted end of this week 'at latest'. Come Friday, he claimedthat mortgage has now gone through underwriters BUT the lender made amistake with how many years the term is. And that they'll fix it now. This was Fri morning and no it wasn't fixed by the end of the day. Assuming it was only a typo in the docs it shuld haev been easy.
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. Under fire in recent years over issues ranging from human rights abuses to blame for the Covid-19 pandemic, Beijing unleashed a new breed of diplomat that became known as "wolf warriors" -- a popular term for belligerent nationalism inspired by a Chinese blockbuster film. Foreign ministry spokespeople and officials abroad adopted a strident and indignant tone to loudly defend the Communist-led country and even promote conspiracy theories or openly insult foreign counterparts. But in something of an about-turn, President Xi Jinping this month urged top political leaders to help cultivate a "reliable, admirable and respectable" international image in a bid to improve China's soft power.