PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards Launches 16th Edition

hotmagazine.website
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 16th annual PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, supported by gold sponsors Mitsubishi Electric and JLL Thailand, is now accepting nominations and entries for its 2021 edition, which will be presented at an exclusive gala event and awards ceremony on 21 October in Bangkok. Thailand’s most trusted and longest-running real estate...

hotmagazine.website
#Awards Ceremony#Asia#Bangkok#Launches#October#Mitsubishi Electric#Ddproperty Com#Thais#Luxury Collection Hotel#Linkedin#The History Channel#Hlb Real Estate Group#Propertyguru Group#Habitat Group#Kasemsubsiri Co Ltd#Idea Development#L P N Development Pcl#Hlb Thailand#Jll Thailand#Thailand Developers
