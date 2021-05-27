Lang: ‘Mandrake gestured hypnotically’

One of my favorite activities when I was eight years old was to listen to my dad read the comic strips in the newspaper. I would stand by his chair while my younger sister and brother sat on his lap. Dad subscribed to two or three newspapers in addition to the local paper. He was a news junkie, and this made more comic strips available to us. He was an excellent reader and made the comics exciting. Some of the newspapers spread the comics throughout the paper instead of putting them all on one page. This was good marketing, as people reading the comic strips were also forced to see many advertisements. Lots of apps on our cell phones use this same system today.