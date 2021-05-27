CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get to know some of our 2021 SOCAN Award winners!

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWant to get to know some of our 2021 SOCAN Award winners a little better?. Then click here and scroll down to check out some short video interviews with concert music and opera composer Ian Cusson; R&B/rap/pop singer-songwriter Harm Franklin; country singer and songsmith Madeline Merlo; teen pop phenomenon and songwriting...

