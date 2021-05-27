Get to know some of our 2021 SOCAN Award winners!

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) honored the top UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers of the most-performed songs of the previous year at the 2021 BMI London Awards. Rising star Arlo Parks received the BMI Impact Award, a recognition given for groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music. Elusive and renowned UK songwriter and producer Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover was honored with the BMI Champion Award, recognizing his incredible creative accomplishments and powerful contributions to culture, social policy and racial justice through his music. Song of the Year went to the smash hit “Before You Go” co-written by Tom Barnes. In addition, Million-Air Awards, Top 30 Pop Songs and the best in Film, TV & Visual Media were also announced across BMI’s digital and social channels. Fans can listen to award-winning songs, hear special messages from some of our honorees, including the stories behind their hit songs, as well as an exclusive performance by Arlo Parks and much more by visiting bmi.com/london2021.

