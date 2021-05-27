newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Yola Drops Video for New Single “Stand For Myself” Celebrating a Nuanced Depiction of Black Feminine Strength

By Madeline Crone
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was lost in the city / You could see it in my eyes / But I was still a dreamer / In the middle of the night / Now I’m a-live, alive / I’m alive, Yola beams through her new single, “Stand For Myself.”. The vintage soul queen enlivens...

americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Homelessness#Black Eyes#Soul Music#Sound Of Music#Video Music#British#Pre Save Yola#Stand#Vintage#Eclectic British Radio#Neon Tunnels#Identity#Brand#Anthem#Videos#Star#Stress Induced Voice Loss#00s#Tokenism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicBillboard

Gone Gone Beyond Drops Video For New Single 'Canyons'

Four-part musical hybrid group Gone Gone Beyond has released their new single "Canyons." The track was recorded at the iconic Hotel El Gonzo in Southern Baja, Mexico where the band was joined by Sean Rodman of Moontricks. “Canyons” is an acoustic homage to past generations of travelers who headed West...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Little Simz Shares Video for New Song “Woman”: Watch

Little Simz has released the music video for a new single, “Woman.” It’s the British rapper’s first-ever self-directed video, featuring herself and a cadre of other young women in some opulent surroundings. The song features vocals from Cleo Sol and production from Inflo. “I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that,” Simz said of the new song in a statement. “It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.” Watch the “Woman” video below.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

WJSN The Black drop 'Easy' choreography video

WJSN The Black have dropped their choreography video for "Easy". After joining 1MILLION Dance Studio for a special clip, the Cosmic Girls unit members Exy, Seola, Bona, and Eunseoreleased their own dance practice video. "Easy" is the title song of the Cosmic Girls unit's debut single album 'My Attitude', and it's about grabbing someone's attention with an easy attitude.
MusicEW.com

BTS drop smooth new single 'Butter' — listen now

BTS have just released a new single, and it's so smooth they've called it "Butter." "Butter" is the English-language follow up to their megahit "Dynamite," which spent 38 weeks on the Billboard charts and went double platinum in March. Rolling Stone, which recently featured the Korean pop group on its...
Musicthisis50.com

YGB King Nas Drops New Single “Reaper”

YGB King Nas releases his deep thought-provoking new single titled “Reaper.” This record is quality and captivating as the rapper spits over a smooth instrumental. In “Reaper” Nas pens lyrics about the trials and tribulations he has experienced thus far within his rap career. He uses the word reaper as a metaphor to describe how he is set to kill the rap game.
Musicourculturemag.com

Billie Marten Unveils Video for New Single ‘Human Replacement’

Billie Marten has shared a new song called ‘Human Replacement’. It’s the latest preview from her upcoming album Flora Fauna and it arrives with an accompanying video directed by Joe Wheatley. Check it out below. “This video is absolutely needed to match the message of the song, which was initially...
MusicNME

Bleachers share joyous video for new single ‘Stop Making This Hurt’

Bleachers have released a video to accompany new single ‘Stop Making This Hurt’, the first single from the band’s upcoming third album, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’. “‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people,” Jack Antonoff...
Musicguitar.com

Black Midi share chaotic and energetic new single Chondromalacia Patella

Black Midi have released the latest single from their upcoming record Cavalcade, entitled Chondromalacia Patella. The track features their signature energetic drumming and noisy, dissonant guitar work. Cavalcade is the band’s second full-length record. The album’s tracklist traces the stories of various characters, from the star of the previously-released single...
Musichypebeast.com

Lil Nas X Drops Powerful New Single "SUN GOES DOWN"

Lil Nas X has shared his brand new single, “SUN GOES DOWN.”. Clocking in at under three minutes, the track features production from Roy Lenzo, Omer Fedi and Take a Daytrip and shows the much calmer side of Lil Nas X. It begins with the artist softly singing over muffled guitar, and he moves into the first verse and continues to melodically touch on his own insecurities and self-forgiveness, utilizing the song as a way to reach out to his listeners who are in the same position he once was.
MusicKerrang

Watch the video for Angels & Airwaves’ towering new single, Euphoria

After teasing the single earlier this week, Angels & Airwaves have just shared the triumphant, soaring Euphoria – along with an accompanying Tom DeLonge-directed video. “In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes,” the frontman says.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Valeras return with new single & video for ‘Rita’

Reading’s Valeras have recently dropped their latest single Rita alongside a video. During the lockdown the duo have been busy workin on their debut album set for release later this year. They also have a new EP planned for this summer with Rita being the first single. Watch and listen below.
Musicreaddork.com

Sigrid is dropping a brand new single, ‘Mirror’, next week

Sigrid has announced the details for her comeback, with a brand new track ‘Mirror’. The former Dork cover star’s first new single since 2019, it’s set to arrive next Wednesday, 26th May. Before that, though, there’s a snippet of the song available via TikTok, as you do ‘these days’. You...
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Japanese Breakfast Shares New Single “Savage Good Boy”

Japanese Breakfast has shared another single from her upcoming album Jubilee. The new single, “Savage Good Boy”, arrived with a new video starring Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos. Michelle Zauner directed the video herself, and said, “‘Savage Good Boy’ came from a headline I read about billionaires buying bunkers. I...
Musicourculturemag.com

Mabe Fratti Shares Video for New Single ‘En Medio’

Mabe Fratti has released a new song, ‘En Medio’, taken from her upcoming album Será que ahora podremos entendernos? The track arrives alongside an accompanying video directed Thania Díaz and Moisés Méndez and filmed at Mexico City’s sprawling Xaltepec Volcano. Check it out below. “This song is very different from...
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Always You Announce New LP “Bloom Off the Rose,” Share Glamorous Video for New Single “Black City Nights”

After putting in time with The Pains of Being Pure at Heart and that group’s chiptune offshoot The Depreciation Guild among other projects, brothers Anton and Christoph Hoccheim set off on their own with an EP as Ablebody back in 2013, which preceded their debut full-length three years later. After a name change—the duo now perform as Always You—the Hochheims are back today to announce their latest endeavor, the Bloom Off the Rose LP, which arrives July 16 via Shelflife and Discos de Kirlian.
MusicRegister Citizen

BTS' Jin on 'Rock-Style Songs,' Life Off the Road, and Being Very Handsome

BTS’ main producer, Pdogg, is fond of pushing the group’s singers to the top of their range, and beyond. One of the most extreme, and impressive, examples is the howling series of beyond-falsetto notes Jin manages to reach on the track “Crystal Snow.” You’d never know it from that moment and many others, but Jin wasn’t a singer (or a dancer) at all when he first joined Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE) as a trainee; he was studying acting instead. In the third of Rolling Stone‘s breakout interviews with each of BTS’ seven members, Jin explained how he cultivated his formidable skills, looked back at some of his best musical moments, and more. He sat in his label’s headquarters for the conversation, in a blue button-front shirt with wide lapels and a black baseball cap from the Japanese brand Mastermind, a gift from Suga.
MusicKEYT

BTS drops new single ‘Butter’ and breaks YouTube premiere records

K-pop supergroup BTS premiered the music video for their new single, “Butter,” on Thursday, and within an hour it had already amassed over 21 million views. The new summer anthem from the seven-member boy band — which includes Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook –had more than 3.89 million concurrent viewers during its debut, topping their previously set record with last summer’s, “Dynamite.”