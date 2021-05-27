Let’s Eat, Jaras, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort
Hua Hin has a new chic and sophisticated beachside restaurant in a stylish setting, pairing contemporary Thai cuisine with traditional service and promising a unique fine dining experience. We are talking about Jaras Hua Hin at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort. Newly opened in April 2021, the Jaras vision was initially conceived and tested at the InterContinental Phuket Resort and has now been introduced to Hua Hin. In fact, Jaras Phuket’s Restaurant Manager, Khun Pla, made a move to Hua Hin to ensure a successful opening and ongoing implementation.hotmagazine.website